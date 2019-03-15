7 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Oscar Isaac and Ben Affleck star in a heist movie that goes terribly wrong. source Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

This week’s picks include new Netflix original, “Triple Frontier,” “Kung Fu Hustle,” and “Enemy.”

Ben Affleck, Oscar Issac, and “Sons of Anarchy’s” Charlie Hunnam star in Netflix’s new original movie, “Triple Frontier.” If you’ve never seen the hilarious “Kung Fu Hustle,” it was also added to the streaming service this week. Need something easy and breezy to watch? The first “Fast and the Furious” movie is on Netflix, too.

1. “Triple Frontier” (2019)

caption Honestly, just watch this for Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Loyalties are tested when five former special forces operatives reunite to steal a drug lord’s fortune, unleashing a chain of unintended consequences.”

Critic score: 74%

Audience score: 72%

You think “Triple Frontier” is going to be a normal heist movie, but the greed of one of the five special forces ops quickly makes it turn into a mission from hell. Watch this one for the performances of Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal, and, especially Oscar Isaac. I also appreciated that much of the film was bilingual with both Spanish and English spoken interchangeably in some scenes.

2. “Kung Fu Hustle” (2005)

caption This movie was somehow always on cable while I was growing up. Therefore, it was always on in my house. source Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “Sing, a mobster in 1940s China, longs to be as cool as the formally clad Axe Gang, a band of killers who rule Hong Kong, but can only pretend.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 89%

If you like parody and need something lighter to watch this weekend, Stephen Chow’s “Kung Fu Hustle” is incredibly funny. Set in 1940s China, Sing wants to be a member of a notoriously dangerous gang but things get out of hand when he tries to rob an apartment complex and the people who live there start fighting back. If you’re still unsure about watching this, the film was a huge hit in Asia and has a distinct Looney Tunes feel about it. Other than the humor, it’s worth watching for its fight choreography.

You’ll need to be fully engaged for this movie because it has subtitles. You can watch a trailer here.

3. “The Photographer of Mauthausen” (2018)

caption The Spanish biography may be a story from the Holocaust you may not know. source FilmTeam, Netflix

Netflix description: “A Catalan prisoner at a Nazi concentration camp uses his office job to steal photo negatives of the atrocities committed there. Based on true events.”

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 81%

“Schindler’s List” is on Netflix, but you can also watch a Spanish biographical drama based on a an actual photographer who risked his life to deliver evidence to help convict Nazi leaders during the Nuremberg trials.

4. “Enemy” (2013)

caption If you’ve been searching for more of Jake Gyllenhaal on Netflix after “Velvet Buzzsaw,” take a look at this one. source A24

Netflix description: “When a humdrum academic spots his double in a movie, he launches a search that leads him to a small-time actor who looks exactly like him.”

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 63%

This is a thinker. If you like Christopher Nolan’s “Memento,” you should enjoy “Enemy.” The whole movie you’re going to try and figure out whether the protagonist of the movie (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) is one man chasing down a doppelganger or if he’s living a double life as two different men.

Director Denis Villeneuve also worked on thrillers “Prisoners,” “Arrival,” and “Blade Runner 2049.” He’s currently working on the all-star “Dune” remake so you may want to familiarize yourself with his work. If you’re confused by the film’s end – and it’s likely you will be – you’ll want to read an explainer, like this one.

5. “Girl” (2018)

caption “Girl” has come under scrutiny for underage nudity and a controversial ending. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Fifteen-year-old ballet dancer Lara faces physical and emotional hurdles as she prepares for gender confirmation surgery. Inspired by a true story.”

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 61%

After a delay of two month, French film “Girl” finally lands on Netflix. Inspired by professional dancer and trans woman Nora Monsecour, the film premiered at Cannes last May where it won the Camera d’Or for best first film The film was selected as the Belgian entry for best foreign language film at the 2019 Oscars, but didn’t make the shortlist.

Before its initial Netflix release, “Girl” was scrutinized for showing underage frontal nudity and was referred to as “trauma porn” by some critics for its controversial ending. At one point, Netflix considered editing out a scene with nudity from the film.

The film can be tough to watch as it shows bullying from peers and the physical tolls dancing can take on one’s feet in graphic detail. Its controversial ending is especially difficult to watch. Netflix has a warning ahead of the film alerting viewers of graphic nudity, sexual content, and an “act of self-harm.”

Regardless of how you feel about the movie, I imagine it’s one that may have people talking this weekend because of the subject matter and its difficult ending.

6. “The Spectacular Now” (2013)

caption Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley star in “The Spectacular Now.” source A24

Netflix description: “A charismatic, hard-partying young man strikes up an unlikely romance with a smart and focused young woman during their last year of high school.”

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 76%

Cole Sprouse stars in a romantic teen drama this weekend. But if you can’t make it out, “The Spectacular Now” is an option. It doesn’t feature two terminal patients who fall for one another at a hospital, but it does feature two high school students, Sutter and Aimee, in their senior year. Watch this one for the performances of Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley. “Captain Marvel’s” Brie Larson also appears in the movie playing Sutter’s ex.

7. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

caption Watch “Infinity War” a million more times before “Endgame” while you have the chance. source Marvel

Netflix description: “Superheroes amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe.”

Critic score: 85%

Audience score: 91%

I may be cheating because I’ve had this on the must-watch list before, but tell me you don’t want to watch “Infinity War” again after the surprise release of the new “Avengers: Endgame” trailer. And if you’ve seen “Captain Marvel,” you probably want to know how she’s going to fit into the “Infinity War” timeline. Regardless, either way, at some point over the next month or so, you’re probably planning to watch this movie before seeing “Endgame” in April.

Better watch it before Netflix possibly takes it away!