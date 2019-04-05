5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson reunite almost a month after the release of “Captain Marvel” in Larson’s directorial debut. source Netflix

It's the start of a new month, so that means a lot of new content was just added to Netflix. From Brie Larson's directorial debut, "Unicorn Store," to Robert Downey Jr. playing a different hero in "Sherlock Holmes," here are five movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

1. “Unicorn Store” (2019)

caption Brie Larson plays another young woman who has trouble finding where she fits in the universe in “Unicorn Store.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “After failing out of art school and taking a humdrum office job, a whimsical painter gets a chance to fulfill her lifelong dream of adopting a unicorn.”

Critic score: 61%

If you liked “Captain Marvel,” Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson team up again in Larson’s directorial debut for the streaming service. The consensus is that the movie is an enchanting and funny delight that may be too whimsical for some. Nonetheless, it paints an earnest portrait of growing up.

2. “Bonnie & Clyde” (1967)

caption Yes, the classic starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway is on Netflix. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “Serial bank robbers, sometime lovers and folkloric heroes Bonnie and Clyde barrel across Depression-ravaged America on a deadly shooting spree.”

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 88%

If you loved last week’s new Netflix original, “The Highwaymen,” which featured Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson hunting down the killers, Netflix just added this classic starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway from the perspective of the criminals.

Though controversial at the time for its depictions of violence, the movie was nominated for numerous Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, and best lead actor. The movie won Oscars for best supporting actress and best cinematography.

3. “Sherlock Holmes” (2009)

caption It was Robert Downey Jr.’s birthday this week. Celebrate the actor’s 50th birthday with a look at one of his other big movies. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “Robert Downey Jr. stars as the legendary sleuth Sherlock Holmes in this Guy Ritchie-helmed reinvention of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective series.”

Critic score: 70%

Audience score: 77%

Before you watch Robert Downey Jr. reprise his role as Iron Man later this month, watch him as Sherlock in Guy Ritchie’s adaptation of the detective. Jude Law plays his right-hand man, Watson. You probably forgot Rachel McAdams played Downey Jr.’s love interest in this one. One more sequel in the franchise is supposed to be on its way in 2021.

4. “The Fifth Element” (1997)

caption I’ve seen this movie and bits of this movie countless times growing up. We played an eclectic assortment of movies in my household and this one was always on cable. source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “In this imaginative sci-fi epic, a 23rd-century cabbie finds himself involved with a fetching alien who may hold the key to saving the world.”

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 86%

If you haven’t seen the wacky, yet endearing story of alien Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) and Korban Dallas (Bruce Willis), you are missing out on a cult classic. Just don’t expect anything too serious. The sci-fi flick takes place in the 23rd century and it’s fun to see how director Luc Besson (“Léon the Professional,” “Lucy”) envisioned the future complete with flying taxis and a revamped look for McDonald’s.

You should probably watch this for Gary Oldman’s performance as the villain alone. He looks unrecognizable. Chris Tucker also has some over-the-top fabulous looks to ogle over. If that isn’t enough, Luke Perry has a role in this movie as a professor’s assistant.

4. “Penelope” (2006)

caption Christina Ricci stars as a young woman born with a pig snout. source Summit Entertainment

Netflix description: “In this modern fairy tale, a young woman cursed with the nose of a pig lives her life in seclusion – until an unlikely beau stumbles onto the scene.”

Critic score: 54%

Audience score: 72%

I don’t know why this movie isn’t reviewed better by critics. “Penelope” can easily be compared to an “Ugly Duckling” story. It sends across a message of being comfortable in one’s own skin. It’s a perfectly charming movie to watch with families and it’s also one of James McAvoy’s earlier roles. Reese Witherspoon and Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) are in this one, too.