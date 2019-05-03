5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption If you need more of Chris Evans after “Avengers: Endgame,” tune in to “Snowpiercer.” source http://snowpiercer-film.com/

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

It’s a new month! In addition to Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy movie, “Snowpiercer” and “Scarface” are now on Netflix.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.



There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

It’s a new month! In addition to Zac Efron’s new Ted Bundy movie, you can see some of your favorite Marvel stars in “Snowpiercer” and “Wind River.” Keep reading to see five movies you could watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile” (2019)

caption Watch this for Zac Efron, and not much else. source Brian Douglas

Netflix description: “Single mother Liz falls for Ted Bundy and refuses to believe the truth about his crimes for years. A drama based on a true story.”

Critic score: 58%

Audience score: 68%

To be fair, the movie itself isn’t anything to brag about. Reviews have compared it to a TV movie that doesn’t tell us much more than Netflix’s last Bundy outing. (Disappointing! We know.) Why is this worth watching? If you’re a fan of Efron, everyone has praised his performance as the charming killer. “The Big Bang Theory” fans can catch Jim Parsons here as well.

2. “Snowpiercer” (2013)

caption Bearded Chris Evans is done being treated poorly in “Snowpiercer.” source CJ Entertainment via YouTube

Netflix description: “The Earth’s remaining inhabitants are confined to a single train circling the globe as revolution brews among the class-divided cars.”

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 72%

So you’ve seen “Avengers: Endgame,” but you still need more of Chris Evans. Look no further than 2013’s underrated “Snowpiercer,” which has Evans fighting a different type of evil. MCU heroine Tilda Swinton is in this one, too, as the force Evans has to take down. You may be bummed out by a slightly underwhelming ending, but all the action and fight sequences are well worth a watch.

3. “Wind River” (2017)

caption Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen go from Hawkeye and Scarlet Witch to a US Fish and Wildlife Service agent and FBI agent. source The Weinstein Company

Netflix description: “A tracker with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assists a rookie FBI agent who’s investigating a teen girl’s murder on a remote Wyoming reservation.”

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 90%

If you want to watch something with more Marvel actors in it, Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner, who play MCU’s Scarlet Witch and Hawkeye, respectively, team up in this thriller from director Taylor Sheridan, who also wrote the screenplay for “Hell or High Water.” If you’re a fan of Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead”), he’s in this one, too.

We actually stumbled upon this one by accident while searching to see if “The Hurt Locker” is available on Netflix. (It is if you want to watch that instead.)

4. “Zombieland” (2009)

caption Emma Stone stars in “Zombieland.” source Columbia Pictures

Netflix description: “Looking to survive in a world taken over by zombies, a dorky college student teams with an urban roughneck and a pair of grifter sisters.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 86%

A sequel to “Zombieland” is in theaters in October with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin reprising their roles 10 years after the first film. You can catch up with Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock before the sequel comes out. Bill Murray is supposed to appear as a fictionalized version of himself once again in the sequel, too.

5. “Scarface” (1983)

caption Say hello to his little friend. source Universal

Netflix description: “Al Pacino stars as Cuban refugee Tony Montana, who becomes a Florida drug kingpin but makes the fatal mistake of getting high on his own supply.”

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 93%

Need something a little more serious? It may be hard to believe, but Brian De Palma was actually nominated for worst director for “Scarface.” A lot of people and critics had mixed feelings about the Al Pacino-starring movie when it first came out. Only when the movie came out on VHS did it gain popularity as a bestseller. Now, it’s on AFI’s top 10 list of gangster films.

To see which TV shows INSIDER recommends on Netflix, read our list of the series you should stream this week.