7 great movies you can watch on Netflix right now

caption Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse starred in “Superbad.” source Columbia Pictures

Each week, Insider rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix.

For the long weekend, we recommend watching the indie rom-com “Obvious Child,” slick horror film “American Psycho,” and raunchy teen comedy “Superbad.”

Korean thriller “Snowpiercer,” starring Chris Evans, is also worth a watch.

Netflix has hundreds of movies available to stream, and it can get a little overwhelming figuring out what to watch. That’s why Insider rounds up a list of great films (and TV shows) to watch on Netflix each week.

The start of September means plenty of titles will be added to the service, like the classic 2007 teen comedy “Superbad,” and the satirical 2000 horror film “American Psycho.”

Dystopian Korean thriller “Snowpiercer” (which features “Avengers” star Chris Evans) is also worth a watch, and it’s the perfect time to binge some “Lord of the Rings” – specifically, “The Two Towers.”

Here are seven great movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

Christian Bale plays a hedonistic serial killer in 2000’s “American Psycho.”

caption “American Psycho” is based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis. source Lionsgate via YouTube

Description: “A wealthy New York City investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

Audience score: 85%

Christian Bale gives a chilling and unforgettable performance as Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho,” adapted from the novel of the same name. At once a satire of 1980s consumer culture and a terrifying horror film, “American Psycho” isn’t for the faint of heart, but is worth a watch for anyone who’s a fan of gallows humor and slick 80s aesthetics.

“Superbad” is a raunchy teen comedy that helped launch Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen’s careers.

caption Michael Cera and Jonah Hill play teenagers in “Superbad.” source Universal Pictures

Description: “Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 87%

“Superbad” can get pretty vulgar, but it hilariously portrays the awkwardness of high school life at the same time. Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse are perfect as bumbling teenage boys, and stars like Emma Stone and Bill Hader have small but unforgettable roles.

“The Lord of the Rings: the Two Towers” is a must watch for fantasy fans.

caption Ian McKellen plays Gandalf in “The Two Towers.” source New Line

Description: “While Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron’s new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 95%

People who aren’t diehard “Lord of the Rings” fans probably won’t want to spend several hours watching fantastical creatures battle over a piece of jewelry, but devotees of J.R.R. Tolkien’s original trilogy should definitely take some time to watch the final film in the franchise. The fantasy lore can get a big overwhelming, but the action scenes and special effects make it entertaining nonetheless.

“Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly” shows the rapper in intimate moments with Kylie Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi.

caption Travis Scott released his album “Astroworld” earlier this year. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Netflix description: “While crafting his Grammy-nominated album ‘Astroworld,’ Travis Scott juggles controversy, fatherhood and career highs in this intimate documentary.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: n/a

Audience score: n/a

If you’ve ever wanted to see Travis Scott share private moments with Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi, then Netflix’s new doc is for you. The film focuses on the rapper as he struggles to find a balance between music and family, and gives new insight into the life of the world-famous rapper.

Chris Evans stars in the dystopian Korean drama “Snowpiercer.”

caption “Snowpiercer” also stars Octavia Spencer and Tilda Swinton. source http://www.businessinsider.com/snowpiercer-2014-6

Netflix description: “The Earth’s remaining inhabitants are confined to a single train circling the globe as revolution brews among the class-divided cars.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 72%

“Snowpiercer” is a sci-fi thriller as well as a condemnation of class-based power structures, but don’t let that deter you. Tilda Swinton and Chris Evans give showstopping performances in the film, which features a lower-class rebellion set against the backdrop of a world ravaged by climate change.

“Obvious Child” is an indie dramedy about love and abortion.

caption Jenny Slate stars in “Obvious Child.” source A24

Netflix description: “After being fired from her job and dumped by her cheating boyfriend, a comedian has a one-night stand. Weeks later, she finds out she’s pregnant.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

Audience score: 72%

“Obvious Child” deals with some heavy topics in a lighthearted but respectful man. The film focuses on Donna, a comedian who’s getting her life together and gets an abortion in the process. The film is never preachy, and portrays Donna in an honest but sympathetic light.

“Carol” focuses on a love affair between two women in the 1950s.

caption Rooney Mara (left) and Cate Blanchett star in “Carol.” source The Weinstein Company

Netflix description: “A wealthy married woman and a female department store clerk begin a forbidden affair in the 1950s that leads to both heartache and liberating joy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 74%

“Carol” is a tender, heartwarming love story with plenty of bittersweet moments. Based on a Patricia Highsmith novel, the film explores the effects of homophobia as well as the freedom love and intimacy can bring to a relationship. Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett have amazing chemistry in the film, which is definitely a must-watch for romance fans.