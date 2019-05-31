5 great movies you could watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Keanu Reeves shows up in “Always Be My Maybe” playing an exaggerated version of himself. source Netflix

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

It’s almost a new month. Randall Park has a new rom-com called “Always Be My Maybe” with a must-see cameo from Keanu Reeves playing himself. “The Dark Knight” is also back on the streaming service Saturday.

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes.

It’s almost a new month. Netflix just added a must-watch rom-com “Always Be My Maybe” with an unexpected scene-stealing cameo from Keanu Reeves. Warner Bros. movies like “Magic Mike” and “The Dark Knight” are joining the streaming service starting Saturday.

Keep reading to see five movies you could watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States.

1. “Always Be My Maybe” (2019)

caption Ali Wong and Randall Park star in and wrote “Always Be My Maybe.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.”

Critic score: 82%

Audience score: n/a

At first, you think “Always Be My Maybe” is going to be another fun Netflix rom-com. And it very much is. It has enjoyable performances from both Randall Park and Ali Wong as two kids who grew up best friends their entire lives, clearly loved each other, but then grew apart when it came time for college.

Years later when the two re-enter each other’s lives, they start to have feelings for one another again, but then the unexpected happens. Fifty-four minutes into the movie, Keanu Reeves unexpectedly appears playing an exaggerated version of himself and he steals every scene he is in for the next 10-15 minutes. He name drops his films “Speed” and “John Wick” and gives fans a few more GIF-worthy moments. “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim also appears briefly.

This is the perfect Friday-night film. You may even shed a tear at the end.

2. “Magic Mike” (2012)

caption Channing Tatum, Jon Bernthal, and Matthew Bomer are some of the big names you see in “Magic Mike.” source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “Veteran male stripper Magic Mike introduces a new dancer known as the Kid to the pleasures – and perils – of their profession.”

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 60%

There’s nothing quite like the scene with Tatum dancing to “Pony” in “Magic Mike.”

You may have forgotten how many people star in this movie, which is partially inspired by Channing Tatum’s early life as a stripper. Tatum is joined by Matthew McConaughey, Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher”), Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”), and Matt Bomer. The latter currently stars in DC’s excellent “Doom Patrol.”

“Magic Mike” will be available on the streaming service starting Saturday.

3. “The Dark Knight” (2008)

caption Why so serious? This scene of Heath Ledger showing off a pencil trick is one of the most memorable on-screen moments in recent cinematic history. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “As Batman, Lt. Gordon and the district attorney continue to dismantle Gorham’s criminal underground, a new villain threatens to undo their good work.”

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 94%

Robert Pattinson was just confirmed to play the next Caped Crusader in director Matt Reeves (“War for the Planet of the Apes”) 2021 movie, “The Batman.” Before then, revisit Christian Bale’s performance in one of the best Batman movies ever made. Watch this for Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning turn as the Joker.

“The Dark Knight” will be available on the streaming service starting Saturday.

4. “Chopsticks” (2019)

caption Mithila Palkar plays Nirma, who’s named after a popular detergent in India. source Netflix

Netflix description: “A gifted but insecure woman embarks on a transformative journey when she enlists an enigmatic con man to recover her stolen car from an eccentric thug.”

Critic score: n/a

Netflix’s other new original film this week is a Bollywood dramedy. “Chopsticks” is definitely a peculiar movie about a young woman’s bonkers mission to be reunited with her stolen car.

The multilingual, hardworking Nirma is book-smart, but not exactly street smart, and because of that she finds herself easily taken advantage of in this Hindi-language film. You may get a bit annoyed with how naive the 25-year-old Nirma is throughout the film. But by the film’s end, the timid and matter-of-fact young woman gets pushed out of her comfort zone to know her own worth.

Beyond that, you may not want to take much of the film too seriously. It’s never really explained why a successful con artist randomly decides to help Nirma without payment. The premise of “Chopsticks” is the film’s most interesting aspect. Underneath the bubbly story is a glimpse at the life of beggars and gangsters in India and how cars are stolen on the regular and are either sent away or are chopped apart for parts within three days. According to an article in India Today, 125 vehicles were stolen every day in Delhi last year, most of which are motorcycles.

5. “Bolt” (2008)

caption You have to admit, Bolt is pretty cute. The little pup learns in the film his life was a fictional lie. source Disney Animation

Netflix description: “Can a famous dog learn that he doesn’t need superpowers to still be super? With good friends, anything is possible.”

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 74%

Miley Cyrus just dropped new music Friday. You may not have realized she voices one of the main characters in Disney’s “Bolt.” One of Disney’s more underrated pictures of the last decade, the charming movie features a dog, “Bolt,” who plays a superhero in a TV show. He slowly realizes he doesn’t have those same powers in real life once he finds himself far from home and trying to get back to Hollywood.

With Disney’s streaming service arriving in November, “Bolt” won’t be on Netflix forever. The little hamster in the wheel is the character you’ll be talking about long after the movie’s over.

