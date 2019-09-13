7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Supernatural horror film “The Conjuring” is available to stream on Netflix. source Warner Bros.

Each week, Insider rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix on the weekend.

This weekend, we recommend watching supernatural horror film “The Conjuring,” ’90s cult classic “Empire Records,” and the Mexican road trip/coming-of-age film “Y Tu Mamá También.”

Scarlett Johansson stars in the sci-fi thriller “Under the Skin,” which is also worth a watch.

Netflix has hundreds of movies available to stream, and it can get a little overwhelming figuring out what to watch. That’s why Insider rounds up a list of great films (and TV shows) to watch on Netflix each weekend.

The start of September means Halloween isn’t too far off, so horror films can get the spooky vibes started with films like “The Conjuring” or Korean zombie thriller “Train to Busan.”

For those who’d prefer something a little more lighthearted, indie dramedy “Mr. Roosevelt” is worth a watch, as is the raunchy but heartwarming Mexican coming-of-age film “Y Tu Mamá También.”

Here are seven great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend.

“Evelyn” is an examination of a family after a suicide.

caption “Evelyn” was filmed in the UK. source Netflix

Netflix description: “Haunted by the suicide of a brother, a director and his kin walk across the UK in an emotionally trying, visually sublime journey toward healing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%

Audience score: 78%

“Evelyn” is by no means an easy watch, but it’s a moving one nonetheless. Adding to the emotional impact of the film is the English countryside, the perfect backdrop for the journey of loss and redemption the brothers embark on.

“Under the Skin” is a haunting sci-fi thriller starring Scarlett Johansson.

caption “Under the Skin” is adapted from the novel of the same name. source Film4/FilmNation Entertainment

Netflix description: “A seductive alien prowls the streets in search of prey: unsuspected men who fall under her spell, only to be consumed by a strange liquid pool.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 55% (certified fresh)

A fresh take on an alien story, “Under the Skin” slowly builds to an explosive and terrifying finale. While the film can be viewed at face value as an alien story, it’s also an interesting exploration of otherism, and how we react to outsiders of any sort.

Noël Wells wrote and stars in the indie dramedy “Mr. Roosevelt.”

caption Noël Wells plays a burned-out comic in “Mr. Roosevelt.” source Beachside Films/Everett Collection

Netflix description: “A struggling comedian returns to Austin, Texas, to see her ailing cat and face her messy past – while staying with her ex and his new girlfriend.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

Audience score: 64%

If you only know Noël Wells from her role as Aziz Ansari’s love interest on “Master of None,” “Mr. Roosevelt” will make you view the writer, director, and actress in a whole new light. “Mr Roosevelt” perfectly sums up the millennial condition, while also giving Wells and her costars a chance to showcase their comedic skills.

“The Conjuring” is a supernatural horror film set in the 1970s.

caption Vera Farmiga stars in “The Conjuring.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Netflix description: “Based on true events, this spine-chiller tells the story of a New England family who begins having encounters with the spirits in their farmhouse.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 83%

Since Halloween is basically here, there’s no better time to stream “The Conjuring,” a film that relies on old-school chills and thrills for its scary moments. While the “true events” that it’s supposedly based on are a subject of debate, the film is a must-watch for any horror fan.

Alfonso Cuáron directed “Y tu mamá también,” a Mexican coming-of-age film.

caption Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal star in “Y tu mamá también.” source IFC Films

Netflix description: “When rich teens Tenoch and Julio meet the alluring, older Luisa, they try to impress her with stories of a road trip, then convince her to join them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 88%

“Y tu mamá también” is a sexy and smart road movie that put Mexican cinema on the map, and made instant stars of its two lead actors, Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal. The film takes a respectful and expansive look at the Mexican countryside and culture while also exploring the burgeoning sexualities of its protagonists.

“Empire Records” is a ’90s cult-classic starring Liv Tyler.

caption Liv Tyler and Reneé Zellweger play music store employees in “Empire Records.” source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “‘High Fidelity’ meets ‘You’ve got Mail’ in this comedy about a music store that may be swallowed by a chain store and its struggle to survive.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 29%

Audience score: 84%

While it’s not exactly a critical darling, “Empire Records” is nonetheless an entertaining portrait of music store employees in the ’90s – a job few can probably imagine in 2019. But Liv Tyler and crew make us really care about the fate of their independent store, and as a bonus, the costumes and soundtrack are pretty on point.

Korean film “Train to Busan” is an engaging zombie thriller.

caption “Train to Busan” was a hit at the box office when it first premiered. source Next Entertainment World

Netflix description: “As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 88%

“Train to Busan” doesn’t have quite the scope of other zombie movies like “Dawn of the Dead” or “World War Z,” but that doesn’t mean it’s not a thrilling tale of the living vs. the dead. While much of the action does take place on a train, it’ll still have you an the edge of your seat, especially during the climactic (and heartrending) final act.