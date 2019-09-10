caption The opening credits for HBO’s “The Sopranos” were altered after 9/11. source HBO/Getty Images

Numerous TV shows and movies were edited in the wake of 9/11, including hits like “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City.”

Some edits were minor, such as removing images of the World Trade Center from opening credits or scenes.

Others, like “Armageddon” and “Men in Black II,” had to be reworked more significantly.

9/11 was one of the worst terrorist attacks in American history, and numerous movies and television shows were edited in the wake of the tragedy.

From major movies like “Men in Black II” and “Armageddon” to hit series like “The Sopranos,” “Friends,” and “Law & Order: SVU,” producers altered certain projects to be more appropriate in the aftermath of the attacks, and in some instances, even removed footage of or references to the World Trade Center.

Other projects had to be reworked more significantly. The finale of “Men in Black II” was changed from one location to another, and “Sesame Street” aired several segments meant to help children process the tragic events.

Here are 13 movies and TV shows that were altered in the wake of 9/11.

Footage of the World Trade Center was removed from several movies, including the trailer for 2002’s “Spider-Man.”

caption Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker/Spiderman in the 2002 film. source Columbia Pictures

The original trailer for the 2002 “Spider-Man” featured a scene in which Peter Parker (played by Tobey Maguire) foils a bank heist by trapping the would-be robbers in a giant spider web stretching between the two towers.

Even though the film was released the summer after 9/11, director Sam Raimi told the New York Times that leaving the scene in the finished film would’ve been “unfathomable,” and it was subsequently removed from the final cut.

“We didn’t think it was our right, in the middle of the summer after this terrible massacre, to show a scene of such heartbreak for so many,” Raimi said.

Several major TV shows also opted to remove footage of the towers from their opening credits.

caption James Gandolfini starred in “The Sopranos.” source HBO

Major New York-based shows like “The Sopranos,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Sex and the City” edited their opening credits in the wake of the tragedy.

The three shows all featured shots of the World Trade Center in their opening credits, shots that were subsequently removed. “Law & Order: SVU” even included a voiceover tribute to 9/11 victims in the season following the attacks.

Popular sitcom “Friends” had to remove a scene in which Chandler makes a joke about a bomb on a plane.

caption Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox played Chandler and Monica on “Friends.” source NBC

An episode of “Friends” was heavily edited in the wake of 9/11 to remove jokes about bombs on planes and explosives.

The episode, which aired on October 11, 2001, originally featured Chandler and Monica traveling on their honeymoon, only to be detained at the airport after Chandler made a joke about a bomb on a plane.

After some reworking, the episode instead featured Chandler and Monica getting upstaged by another couple on every leg of their trip.

“Monsters Inc.” altered a scene that involved a building blowing up in the wake of the attacks.

caption “Monsters Inc.” was released in October 2001. source Disney / Pixar

In the the 2002 film, Mike and Sulley rush out of a sushi restaurant to escape with Boo and avoid the child detection agency. After leaving, a giant blue dome is placed over the restaurant, a CDA signifier of contamination.

But in earlier versions of the film, the CDA was supposed to blow up the restaurant as a containment effort – a decision that was reworked in the wake of 9/11.

One episode of “The Simpsons” was removed from syndication because it featured scenes at the World Trade Center.

caption “The Simpsons” premiered in 1989. source FOX

A 1997 episode of the animated comedy featured Homer and the rest of the Simpson family visiting New York, and included several key scenes at the World Trade Center.

After 9/11, the episode was removed from syndication, although it eventually made it back on the air. The episode also led to numerous conspiracy theories due to a scene in which Lisa holds up a brochure that appears to say “9/11” on it.

In 2001’s “Spy Game,” filmmakers edited a scene in which a plume of smoke rises over a bombed-out building.

caption Brad Pitt starred in “Spy Game.” source Universal Pictures

Filmmakers worried the scene was too reminiscent of the attacks on the World Trade Center, and subsequently scaled down the smoke plumes in an effort to be more sensitive to those struggling with the aftermath of the tragedy.

“Sesame Street” included several special segments to help children process 9/11.

caption “Sesame Street” has been on the air since 1969. source HBO

Despite the horrific nature of the attacks, the show felt it needed to address the tragedy, but in an age-appropriate, comforting way.

So “Sesame Street” showrunners decided to feature a kitchen fire breaking out in Hooper’s store, instead of depicting the actual attacks. The fire was used as a teaching moments for kids, and instructed them on how to escape fires and alert the fire department.

Scenes of the World Trade Center burning were edited out of the broadcast TV version of “Armageddon” following 9/11.

caption “Armageddon” depicted the burning of the twin towers several years before 9/11. source Touchstone Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures

One of the most dramatic parts of 1998’s “Armageddon” features most of New York City being destroyed by meteors, including landmarks like the Chrysler Building and Grand Central Station.

The World Trade Center was also caught up in the fictional destruction, and a shot even showed the towers smoldering in the aftermath. Following the 9/11 attacks, this shot was removed in the broadcast TV version of the movie.

The climax of 2002’s “Men in Black II” featured the World Trade Center and had to be reshot.

caption Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith star in “Men in Black II.” source Sony Pictures/Columbia

During the finale of the second “Men in Black” movie, Agents K and J battle aliens over the New York skyline.

The World Trade Center featured prominently in the original cut, but post-9/11, filmmakers decided to include shots of the Statue of Liberty instead.

The release date of “Collateral Damage” was pushed back because of the attacks, and a scene featuring “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara was cut.

caption Arnold Schwarzenegger played a family man battling for his life in “Collateral Damage.” source Warner Bros.

Following 9/11, the trailer for “Collateral Damage” was pulled, and the release of the film was also pushed back. This was mostly due to the movie’s plot, which focused on a firefighter, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who fights terrorists after they killed his family during an attack on a skyscraper.

A scene featuring a hijacker (played by “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara) commandeering a plane was also cut from the ill-timed film.

Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” was supposed to end with Stitch hijacking a plane and crashing into buildings.

caption “Lilo and Stitch” focuses on two sisters learning to deal with an alien addition to their family. source Disney

The Disney film, which was released in 2002, reanimated the entire finale after 9/11.

During the film’s final act, Stitch and friends take part in a spaceship chase through the mountains in order to rescue Lilo. But the original script and animation featured Stitch hijacking a 747 commercial airliner (like the kind used in 9/11) that crashed into multiple buildings during the chase.

