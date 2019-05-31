You probably didn’t realize these 33 movies and TV shows all shot in Georgia, and it shows just how much the state could lose by passing its abortion bill

caption “Avengers: Endgame” filmed in Georgia. source Marvel/Disney

Georgia has become a hot spot for film and TV productions because of tax incentives.

But production companies and filmmakers in Hollywood are starting to reevaluate their relationship with Georgia following Governer Brian Kemp’s signing of a restrictive abortion bill.

Some companies may pull out of Georgia should the law pass, while some have already left.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest films and TV series film in Georgia.

From Marvel hits like “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame” to series including “Stranger Things” and “Atlanta,” more and more productions are turning to Georgia thanks to tax incentives. But Hollywood may soon back out of the state due to Governor Brian Kemp’s signing of a restrictive abortion ban.

Kristen Wiig’s upcoming comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” recently pulled out of the state, as has Reed Morano’s upcoming Amazon series. Companies including Disney and Netflix say they may leave should the bill be signed into law.

Georgia is just one of a number of states who have recently signed restrictive bills during the spring of 2019.

Here’s a look at what films in the state, which could give you an idea of what’s at stake if the the abortion bill passes.

OWN’s upcoming series “Ambitions” filmed in Atlanta.

caption Robin Givens plays the mayor’s wife. source OWN

The series centers on love and politics in Atlanta and is particularly focused on the mayor and his wife. It premieres Tuesday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET on OWN.

Another season of “Greenleaf” (OWN) is set to film in Atlanta.

caption Merle Dandridge and Lynn Whitfield star on the series. source Eli Ade/OWN

The series centers on a family that runs a Memphis megachurch.

“The Conjuring 3” will film in Atlanta.

caption Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star in the “Conjuring” movies. source Warner Bros. Pictures

“The Conjuring” universe is expanding with another installment in the horror franchise. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga play real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“The Walking Dead” (AMC) has filmed in Georgia for years, but that may soon change.

caption “The Walking Dead” is returning for a 10th season. source Gene Page/AMC

A spokesperson for AMC told The Hollywood Reporter: “If this highly restrictive legislation goes into effect, we will reevaluate our activity in Georgia.”

AMC’s “Lodge 49” turns Georgia into Long Beach, California.

caption Wyatt Russell stars on “Lodge 49.” source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The tax incentives make Georgia a cheaper place to film.

The upcoming season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was filmed in Georgia.

caption The series is set in Indiana. source Netflix

Netflix has a number of productions in Georgia.

“Holidate” is an upcoming holiday rom-com from Netflix that is set to film in Georgia.

caption Emma Roberts will star in “Holidate.” source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Netflix isn’t removing productions from the state yet, but may leave should the bill become law.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix‘s chief content officer, told Variety in a statement. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. … Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Netflix’s “Insatiable” is filming its second season in Georgia.

caption Debby Ryan stars on the series. source Netflix

Actress Alyssa Milano, who stars on the series, told BuzzFeed that if the show was renewed for a third season and stayed in the state, she wouldn’t return.

“I have to be there for another month but you can be sure I will fight tooth and nail to move ‘Insatiable’ to a state that will protect our rights,” Milano said.

Netflix’s “Ozark” may leave Georgia should the law pass.

caption Jason Bateman stars on “Ozark.” source Netflix

“If the ‘heartbeat bill’ makes it through the court system, I will not work in Georgia, or any other state, that is so disgracefully at odds with women’s rights,” star Jason Bateman told The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” also films in Georgia.

caption “The Haunting of Hill House” was renewed for a second season. source Netflix

A home in LaGrange, Georgia serves as the mansion.

Dolly Parton wrote music for Netflix’s upcoming holiday movie “Christmas on the Square,” which is also filming in Georgia.

caption Dolly Parton is involved with the Christmas movie. source Getty

Parton told the Knoxville News Sentinel that the movie is about a small town trying to stop a large corporate entity from taking the town over.

“And it’s got all this wonderful stuff built into it, and I’ve written all the music,” she said. “It’s a musical…so I’m excited about that.”

The Netflix movie “Hillbilly Elegy” will continue to shoot in Georgia but are donating money to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

caption Amy Adams will star in “Hillbilly Elegy.” source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

“We felt we could not abandon the hundreds of women, and men, whose means of support depend on this production – including those who directly contribute on the film, and the businesses in the community that sustain the production,” producers Ron Howard and Brian Grazer told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “We see Governor Kemp’s bill as a direct attack on women’s rights, and we will be making a donation to the ACLU to support their battle against this oppressive legislation.”

The producers also said they would boycott the state if the law went into effect.

The horror trilogy “Fear Street,” based off of R.L. Stine’s series, is staying in Georgia but donating funds to the ACLU.

caption Gillian Jacobs will star in the movie. source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

Producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment will be donating money to the ACLU to fight the ban instead of taking jobs from the local workers.

“If we chose the boycott route, thousands of jobs would be lost ultimately damaging workers who rely on production for livelihood, including many women,” they said in a statement. “We also know that the only way to fight the massive, now national incursion on women’s rights is through a legal battle … So our choice became pretty clear, we will stay in Georgia, stand shoulder to shoulder with the women of that state and the states under attack, and fight to win.”

Starz’s “P-Valley” is from the same production company as “Fear Street,” and the producers are also donating money to the ACLU on behalf of the series.

caption Brandee Evans will star on the series. source Maury Phillips/Getty Images

The strip club drama is in production.

STX’s upcoming thriller “Greenland,” which is centered around a natural disaster, will stay in Georgia for now.

caption Gerard Butler will star in “Greenland.” source Getty

“We are taking the situation seriously and are assessing it along with others in our industry,” a spokesperson for STX said in a statement, according to TheWrap. “We will keep a close eye on how this develops as we explore all of our options.”

HBO is filming a new series called “The Outsider” in Atlanta.

caption Ben Mendelsohn will star on “The Outsider.” source Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The series is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO) is still filming in Georgia.

caption Jordan Peele is an executive producer. source Mike Windle/Getty Images

The upcoming HBO series is staying in Georgia but executive producers Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams said they’d be donating money to organizations fighting the law.

“We stand with Stacey Abrams and the hardworking people of Georgia, and will donate 100 percent of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia,” the statement said. “We encourage those who are able to funnel any and all resources to these organizations.”

HBO’s upcoming “Watchmen” series is filming in Georgia.

caption “Watchmen” premieres in the fall of 2019. source HBO

Production started in February.

CBS’ “MacGyver” films in Georgia and was recently renewed for another season.

caption Lucas Till stars on “MacGyver.” source CBS

CBS said the company would continue filming in Georgia but would reevaluate should the law pass.

“We are monitoring the legislative and legal developments in Georgia with the full expectation that the process in the courts will play out for some time,” a representative for the company told The Hollywood Reporter. “For now, we will continue producing our series based there that have production orders for next season. If the law takes effect in Georgia or elsewhere, these may not be viable locations for our future production.”

DC’s “Stargirl” series started filming in Atlanta in January.

caption Brec Bassinger is playing Stargirl. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The series is based on the DC superhero of the same name.

Jon Stewart’s political satire film “Irresistible” is filming in Georgia.

caption Jon Stewart is directing “Irresistible.” source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival

Steve Carell stars in the movie.

“Robbie,” a series on Comedy Central, is filming in Georgia.

caption Rory Scovel stars on “Robbie.” source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The series will star Rory Scovel, Beau Bridges, Sasheer Zamata, and Mary Holland.

Syfy is filming its pilot for “(Future) Cult Classic” in Georgia.

caption Emily Alyn Lind is on “(Future) Cult Classic.” source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The show was casting extras in the Atlanta area.

Though much of upcoming sci-fi film “Caos Walking” was filmed in Quebec, Canada, some reshoots were done in Atlanta.

caption Tom Hollands stars in “Chaos Walking.” source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, and Cynthia Erivo star in the movie.

Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” (Apple TV) has been filming in Georgia.

caption Steven Spielberg’s anthology series is based on his 1985 series. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Film locations include Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Emory University.

The CW’s “Black Lightning” films in Georgia.

caption Cress Williams stars on the series. source Bob Mahoney/The CW

“Black Lightning” was renewed for a third season.

The CW’s “Legacies” also filmed in Atlanta.

caption “Legacies” is a spin-off of “The Originals.” source Annette Brown/The CW

“Legacies” was renewed for a second season.

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” (FX) does film in Atlanta.

caption Donald Glover also stars on the series. source Guy D’Alema/FX

Film locations include local restaurants like Zesto Drive-In and J.R. Crickets.

“Zombieland 2” started filming in Georgia in early 2019.

caption Emma Stone in “Zombieland.” source Columbia Pictures

The first “Zombieland” also filmed in Georgia.

The sequel to the “Jumanji” reboot filmed in Georgia.

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in the “Jumanji” reboot. source Sony Pictures

Dwayne Johnson thanked the crew in Atlanta for their work in an Instagram post.

“Bad Boys 3” is filming in Atlanta.

caption Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are reuniting again. source Sony

Casting in Atlanta began in January.

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” is airing its eighth season.

caption “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” has been on since 2012. source VH1

Another “Love and Hip Hop” films in New York City.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premiered in 2008.

caption “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has aired for 11 seasons. source Bravo

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” 11th season centered on six women.

“Encore,” for Disney+, is shooting in Georgia.

caption Kristen Bell hosts the series. source Matt Petit/ABC

“Encore” brings former high school cast members for another rendition of their school performances, but this time as adults.

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger told Reuters that the company might pull projects from Georgia should the law be implemented.

“I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard,” he said. “Right now, we are watching it very carefully.”