The best shows and movies to stream over Presidents’ Day weekend

If you live in a place that requires you to wear massive puffy coats and warm hats adorned with colorful poofs, finding weekend plans that don’t force you to leave the comfort of your home is a must.

There’s an endless supply of streaming entertainment to take advantage of on a cozy weekend in. If you don’t currently have any streaming subscriptions, you can try free-trials of services like ESPN+, Hulu with Live TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

To make it easier for you, here are some suggestions for what you should watch this weekend from the world of sports, television, and movies.

What sports to watch this weekend

NBA All Star Weekend: Airing on TNT, can be streamed via Hulu with Live TV

The biggest sports event of the weekend is also the most meaningless. The 2019 NBA All Star Game is taking place in Charlotte this year, and there are some noteworthy names involved throughout the weekend. The King’s reign is still intact, as Lebron James and budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo successfully drafted their All Star teams last Thursday. While the game itself, which airs on Sunday night, isn’t really worth your time, Saturday night’s festivities should be entertaining. Slovenian rookie sensation Luka Dončić headlines the skills competition, while his Dallas teammate and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki takes on the NBA’s best shooters in the three-point contest. Finally, for the third year in a row, a new dunk champion will be crowned, as last year’s champ, Donovan Mitchell, is not participating.

Best weekend college basketball matchups:

What to watch on HBO this weekend

What TV to watch on HBO:

HBO has some of the best original programming available, and you can add HBO content to your Hulu subscription for an additional $14.99 a month. It’s definitely worth trying out the HBO free trial this weekend.

On Sunday night, the hilarious John Oliver returns to his award-winning informational comedy, “Last Week Tonight.” Another great option for Sunday night is the penultimate episode of HBO’s third season of the crime drama “True Detective.” This season, academy award winner Mahershala Ali’s powerhouse performance is split across three timelines, as he tries to solve a case of missing children in rural Arkansas. Ali masterfully adds to the mystery of the story through the three distinct portrayals of the same character across a 35-year time span.

What movies to watch on HBO:

If you’re looking to laugh, HBO will be airing “Deadpool 2” (the Super Duper Cut Unrated Version) starting February 16. Ryan Reynold’s raucous performance as Wade Wilson is not for the faint of heart, especially the unrated version airing on the platform. As they like to say, viewer discretion is advised.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, warm your heart with “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” the recent documentary profiling American icon Mr. Rogers. The film is a little lengthy, but will undoubtedly require you to stock a box of Kleenex at your side.

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

What movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video:

It’s officially Oscars season, meaning you need to prepare for your Academy Awards betting ballot by watching as many of the movies as possible. Amazon Prime Video has many of this year’s nominated films available to rent or buy on their service.

Spike Lee is hoping to capture his first Oscar win with the movie “BlacKkKlansmen,” starring John David Washington and Adam Driver as policemen who infiltrate the Klu Klux Klan. The film mixes moments of weighty reflection on race in America with hilarious comedic interplay between Washington and Driver. You can rent the movie for $5.99 on the Prime Video platform. The movie was nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Original Music Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing.

If you are looking for something lighter to watch with the family this weekend, Amazon Prime Video is offering movies like “Black Panther” or “Incredibles 2,” available to rent for $3.99. “Black Panther” was one of the biggest movies of the year, and is nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing at this years Oscars. “Incredibles 2,” the sequel to the 2004 legendary Pixar animated epic, is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

Finally, if you want an informational and inspiring true story, “RBG” is available to rent for $4.99 on the platform. This film documents the incredible life and career of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg as she smashes countless glass ceilings in the legal world, inspiring women everywhere. Beyond her unmatched accomplishments in the legal realm, my favorite part of the film was when when we were given a sneak peak of the 85-year-old’s current workout routine, emphasized by her “Super-Diva” workout gear.