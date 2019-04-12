5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Noah Centineo became a bona fide heartthrob thanks to Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Netflix

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This week, our recommendations include the two newest Netflix original movies: “The Perfect Date,” starring Noah Centineo, and “The Silence,” starring Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci.

Sometimes, the only difficult part of a weekend movie night is scrolling through all your options, agonizing over making the right choice.

That’s where we come in. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on Netflix, in order to help you decide what’s worth your time.

Here are five movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

Note: Not all of these films may be available in countries outside the United States.

1. “The Perfect Date” (2019)

caption Laura Marano and Noah Centineo star in “The Perfect Date.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “To earn money for college, a high schooler launches an app offering his services as a fake date. But when real feelings emerge, things get complicated.”

Netflix’s newest original rom-com stars two beloved young actors: Noah Centineo and “Riverdale’s” Camila Mendes. The adorable trailer promises more of the same potent charm that made audiences fall in love with Centineo in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” plus some great banter with his former Disney Channel co-star Laura Marano.

2. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)

caption Jeff Goldblum and Tessa Thompson alone make “Thor: Ragnarok” one of Marvel’s biggest accomplishments. source Disney/Marvel

Netflix description: “To save Asgard from a bloodthirsty goddess of death, the mighty Thor will have to battle his way to freedom and find a way back home.”

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 87%

It’s true that INSIDER’s Kirsten Acuna didn’t list this movie, the final installment in Thor’s solo trilogy, on her list of must-watch movies preceding “Avengers: Endgame.” But this weekend, we’re still far enough away from the premiere that you can add an extra watch (or rewatch) to the queue. And, even better, make it the movie that’s single-handedly responsible for turning the God of Thunder into a fan-favorite Avenger.

Aside from Thor himself, “Ragnarok” has everything: Jeff Goldblum as a delightfully bizarre tyrant, Tessa Thompson as an irresistible badass, Cate Blanchett as the Goddess of Death, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki up to his oddly endearing tricks, and “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin soundtracking a battle scene.

3. “Hellboy” (2004)

caption Ron Perlman took on the role as Hellboy in 2004. source Sony

Netflix description: “This fast-paced action flick tells the dark story of Hellboy, a charismatic demon who’s put on Earth by the Nazis to terrorize the rest of the world.”

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 65%

Before Marvel began spinning a decade-long story of intertwined Avengers, before “The Dark Knight” upended expectations for superhero movies, there was Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical “Hellboy.” The titular anti-hero hit harder and deeper than critics expected, managing to combine humor, sentiment, and action almost seamlessly.

So, considering the 2019 reboot that hits theaters this weekend currently boasts a 12% on Rotten Tomatoes, you’d probably be better off skipping the trip and enjoying the original from home.

4. “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2005)

caption Bridget (Blake Lively), Carmen (America Ferrera), Lena (Alexis Bledel) and Tibby (Amber Tamblyn. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “Four best friends buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes and makes whoever wears them feel fabulous.”

Critic score: 81%

Audience score: 65%

This is one of those feel-good coming-of-age movies that never truly gets old. “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” a genuine celebration of female strength and friendship, is a welcome story in the age of #MeToo and unabashedly sexist lawmakers. Plus it’s always fun to see some of our favorite movie stars, like Blake Lively, and beloved TV queens, like Alexis Bledel, in early and adorable roles.

5. “The Silence” (2019)

caption Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka star in “The Silence.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “With the world under attack by deadly creatures who hunt by sound, a teen and her family seek refuge outside the city and encounter a mysterious cult.”

“The Silence,” Netflix’s newest original horror film, sounds like a combination of “Bird Box” and “A Quiet Place,” which were both massively popular with audiences. Plus, good news: If you’re a fan of Netflix’s rebooted series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Kiernan Shipka stars in this film as a deaf girl, whose heightened senses become a source of interest to a sinister cult. Creepy intrigue is her forte, it seems.