5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Kevin Costner is hunting down Bonnie and Clyde in “The Highwaymen.” He has Woody Harrelson to keep him in check. source Merrick Morton / Courtesy of Netflix

In addition to Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson’s new Netflix movie, “The Highwaymen,” catch “Casino Royale” or other James Bond movies before they leave the streaming service.

Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in “The Highwaymen,” which follows them as Texas Rangers who are trying to stop Bonnie and Clyde. This week, we’re also taking a look at some of the great movies that you should check out before they leave Netflix on April 1, including “Casino Royale.”

Here are five movies on the streaming service you should watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

1. “The Highwaymen” (2019)

caption I was surprised by how many stars were in this new Netflix original. source Hilary B Gayle / Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix description: “Two steely former Texas Rangers are tasked with tracking and killing infamous criminals Bonnie and Clyde in the crime drama based on real events.”

Critic score: 51%

Audience score: 85%

Watch this not only for the casting of an excellent Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as two Texas Rangers who come out of retirement to track down Bonnie and Clyde during a killing spree, but also a superb supporting cast of Kathy Bates, Kim Dickens (“Fear the Walking Dead”), and John Carroll Lynch. A few standout scenes include a big shootout, which may be a bit tough to watch for some, and a car chase between the Texas Rangers and the outlaws.

“The Highwaymen” feels like a good season of “True Detective” that wraps up in about two hours time. You’ll want to watch through the credits as they’re coupled with footage of real events and of Frank Hamer and Maney Gault, the real-life rangers played by Costner and Harrelson, respectively.

2. “L.A. Confidential” (1997)

caption “L.A. Confidential” is considered one of the best film noir movies. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “Three wildly different cops form an uneasy alliance to ferret out police corruption in this Oscar-winning whodunit set in 1950s Los Angeles.”

Critic score: 99%

Audience score: 94%

If you finish “The Highwaymen,” and need another cop drama, “L.A. Confidential” is leaving Netflix come April. This one’s a bit of a shorter watch at 98 minutes, and it will zip by as you get drawn into the performances of Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, and Kim Basinger.

If you can’t make it out to “Dumbo” this weekend, you can catch Danny DeVito in this one, too.

3. “Shaolin Soccer” (2004)

caption If you’ve never caught this on cable and need a laugh, check out “Shaolin Soccer.” source Miramax Films

Netflix description: “A down-and-out ex-soccer player joins forces with a former monk to assemble an unlikely team of players to win the China Super cup soccer tournament.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 84%

If you liked our addition of “Kung Fu Hustle” onto the Netflix must-watch list the other week, then you should follow it up with the equally funny “Shaolin Soccer.” This one is also from director Stephen Chow and was a hit in Japan. The premise seems a bit silly but it’s worth a watch to see Kung Fu used to play soccer in larger-than-life ways.

Honestly, what’s better than watching a scrappy group attempt to take down a rich businessman’s team (which is literally called Team Evil)?

4. “Casino Royale” (2006)

caption Daniel Craig will be back as Bond as least one more time. source 20th Century Fox

Netflix description: “Daniel Craig makes his debut as the newly minted agent 007, who’s pitted against an infamous financier of global terrorism – at the poker table.”

Critic score: 94%

Audience score: 89%

“Casino Royale” is a long two hours and 25 minutes, but Daniel Craig’s first time on screen is a must-watch, especially for both the third act and a rousing game of high-stakes poker between Bond, the always devilishly delightful Mads Mikkelsen, and Eva Green. The latter is also starring in “Dumbo” this weekend.

Catch “Casino Royale” and 10 more Bond movies, including “Die Another Day” and “Octopussy,” before they leave Netflix April 1.

5. “Happy Feet” (2006)

caption Elijah Wood voiced Mumble in “Happy Feet.” source Warner Bros. via Youtube

Netflix description: “Unlike his pals, young penguin Mumble can’t sing well enough to attract a mate, but he’s blessed with an unusual gift: He can tap-dance like a champ!”

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 70%

“Happy Feet” is also leaving Netflix in April. What isn’t cuter than a little penguin who just wants to find love? Come for the pitter patter of dancing feet and stay for the voice cast of Robin Williams alongside Elijah Wood, Brittany Murphy, and Hugh Jackman. Watch this one with the family before it’s gone.