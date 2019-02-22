15 movies with the most Oscar wins of all time

caption Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starred in “Titanic.” source Paramount Pictures

For decades, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has handed out Oscars to recognize the work of actors, cinematographers, producers, and other individuals who play a role in the development of a movie.

James Cameron’s “Titanic,” which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, swept the 1998 Oscars with 11 wins. But some might be surprised to know that “Titanic” has the same record amount of Academy Awards as the adventure film “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and the 1959 drama “Ben-Hur.”

From “West Side Story” and “Gigi” to “My Fair Lady” and “Cabaret,” here are the movies with the most Oscar wins of all time, with eight or more trophies each.