7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

“The Princess Switch” (2018) — A Netflix original film

caption Vanessa Hudgens plays twins in the holiday movie. source Netflix

Netflix description: When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

This absurd movie is basically “The Parent Trap,” but it’s Christmas except no one is fooling parents: just loved ones and a royal family! It is so obnoxious, but very re-watchable. We will watch it an embarrassing amount of times this holiday season.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” — A Netflix original film

caption The Coen Brothers directed the new Netflix western. source Netflix

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 79%

If you like the Coen Brothers, you’ll love this collection of westerns. It’s a six-part anthology that tells multiple stories instead of one. And thanks to the clever dark humor and thrilling storytelling the Coen Brothers are so good at, the format works.

“The Aviator” (2004)

caption Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Howard Hughes.

Netflix description: Leonardo DiCaprio portrays eccentric tycoon Howard Hughes, who turned a small fortune into a massive one by building Hollywood and aviation empires.

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 79%

This movie is long, but that’s fine. In addition to a great performance from Leonardo DiCaprio that proved that he was so much more than just a pretty boy, this movie has mind-blowing set and costume design and Cate Blanchett, who won an Oscar for her performance as Katharine Hepburn.

“Coco” (2017)

caption Don’t fight the tears, they’ll come anyway. source Disney/ Pixar

Netflix description: On the Dia de los Muertos, young would-be musician Miguel crosses into the afterlife on a quest to meet his ancestor and understand his family legacy.

Critic score: 97%

Audience score: 94%

Before you watch this sweet and visually stunning Oscar winner from Pixar, make sure you have a lot of tissues, because it will make you cry a river.

“Two Weeks Notice” (2002)

caption Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock carry the movie. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: A millionaire real estate developer doesn’t make a move without his right-hand woman. But after a year of calling the shots, she’s calling it quits.

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 59%

This silly rom-com didn’t get that much love when it came out, but it gained a devoted following once it started airing on cable in the early 2000s. Now that it’s on Netflix, you don’t have to wait until it’s on TBS to enjoy the sparkling chemistry between Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant!

“The Break-Up” (2006)

caption At the time of its release, people weren’t expecting the movie to be so dark. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: Cohabitating couple Gary and Brooke’s petty spats turn into an all-out battle for their home condo.

Critic score: 34%

Audience score: 46%

The gender stereotypes that guide this movie and its characters are dated and problematic, but it’s significant for its unhappy ending, which surprised audiences enough for the movie to generate some buzz. Other studio comedies starting following suit.

“The King’s Speech” (2010)

caption Colin Firth won an Oscar for his role. source Screenshot/The King’s Speech

Netflix description: In this biographical drama, Britain’s King George VI struggles with an embarrassing stutter until he seeks help from speech therapist Lionel Logue.

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 92%

Netflix has plenty of British royals content to keep you busy, including “The King’s Speech,” a delightful movie that won the Oscar for best picture in 2011 and won Colin Firth an Oscar for best actor. There are a sufficient number of corgis in this, so it’s worth your time.

