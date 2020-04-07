7 movies based on Disney rides that will transport you from your living room to a theme park

caption The Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Anaheim California’s Disneyland plunges you right into the middle of Captain Jack Sparrow’s quest for pirate’s treasure. source Disney

Many famous Disney attractions have been made into movies.

The first Disney attraction to inspire a movie was 1997’s “Tower of Terror.”

Meanwhile, the highest grossing attraction-turned-movie was “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003), the first in the five-film series.

Here are seven movies based on Disney rides that will make you feel like you’re at one of the iconic parks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In recent years, Disney’s big-name movie franchises like Marvel and Star Wars have dropped fans straight into the middle of iconic films.

Long before Disney guests could pilot the Millenium Falcon or save the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector, though, Disney was in the business of turning its most popular attractions into movies.

These movies aren’t necessarily Disney’s biggest blockbusters, but they do expand upon familiar characters, backdrops, and storylines in a fun and entertaining way.

Whether you’re partial to thrill rides, dark rides, or fun-loving musical performances, here are seven movies based on Disney rides that transport you straight to one of the iconic parks.

‘The Haunted Mansion’

The Haunted Mansion first opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, California in 1969 and has been a fan favorite ever since. Both Disney World and Tokyo Disneyland have their own Haunted Mansions, while Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland have similar, but differently named, versions. Inside the ride, guests travel via “Doom Buggy” on a guided tour of the ghastly mansion and its 999 happy haunts (they’re just “dying” to have you join them). Unlike other haunted houses, however, this one is more silly than scary.

The 2003 movie of the same name follows real estate agent Jim Evers (played by Eddie Murphy) and his family as they travel to an, unbeknownst to them, similarly haunted mansion with the hopes of helping to sell the property.

If there’s no limit to how long you’d wait in line to ride the Haunted Mansion, you’ll enjoy being reunited with this cast of familiar phantoms, including everyone’s favorite crystal ball-encased psychic, Madame Leota.

‘The Country Bears’

Temperatures in Orlando, Florida can get pretty hot, but Disney World’s Country Bear Jamboree is more than just a place to sit down in the air conditioning for 20 minutes; these endlessly entertaining animatronic bears will have you dancing along and laughing at their lighthearted humor as they sing their country tunes. You can sing along with the Country Bears at Tokyo Disneyland, as well, where they perform songs in both English and Japanese.

Loosely based on the opening day attraction, “The Country Bears” (2002) movie features an all-bear country rock band and their number one fan, Beary Barrington (Haley Joel Osment). Beary – who somehow doesn’t realize he is both a bear and adopted – is the youngest son of two loving, human parents (Stephen Tobolowsky and Meagen Fay) and a typically trouble-making older brother. After his brother reveals that he is, in fact, a bear, Beary decides to run away. He soon finds himself devising a plan to reunite his favorite band and help save their concert hall, Country Bear Hall.

Look out for a few surprisingly big-name cameos in this musical comedy, including Elton John, Queen Latifah, Bonnie Raitt, and Wyclef Jean.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Anaheim California’s Disneyland plunges you right into the middle of Captain Jack Sparrow’s quest for pirate’s treasure. When the attraction first opened in 1967, though, there was no trace of Sparrow or his arch nemesis, Captain Barbosa.

Scenes and characters from “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003) were added in 2006, prior to the release of the second film in the swashbuckling series. To celebrate the occasion, Johnny Depp gave guests a surprise by posing as an animatronic figure of Sparrow in one of the ride scenes.

You don’t have to travel to California to sail the open seas with Captain Jack, either – versions of this ride can be found at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

‘Tower of Terror’

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the scarier rides at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida (similar versions can also be found at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris). Set inside the long-past-its-prime 1930s Hollywood Tower Hotel, guests enter a very questionable elevator and are propelled up and down (and up again) through the abandoned shaft.

The “Tower of Terror” (1997) movie is set amongst the same Hollywood Tower Hotel backdrop, along with a similar backstory about a group of partygoers who mysteriously vanished in the hotel’s elevator during a Halloween celebration (note to self: avoid creepy elevators on Halloween).

This made-for-TV movie stars Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst and was the first Disney attraction to inspire a film. If you look closely at the hotel scenes, you’ll notice that the attraction was actually used as one of the filming locations for the movie.

‘Tomorrowland’

When Disneyland first opened its gates in Anaheim, California in 1955, the “future” that Tomorrowland portrayed involved a rocket ride to the moon and a high-speed joy ride on the freeway. As tomorrow quickly becomes yesterday, Tomorrowland has undergone a few changes over the years, including the addition of classics like Space Mountain and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters. Because Tomorrowland is so iconically Disney, there is now a version at every Disney park around the world.

In the 2015 motion picture, “Tomorrowland” is a futuristic world set in an alternate dimension, accessible by only a chosen few. The land of tomorrow depicted in the film is visually stunning and viewers appreciate the many nods to Walt Disney and the Disney parks throughout the film – most notably the opening sequence which takes place at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, where Disney debuted It’s a Small World, the Carousel of Progress, Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln, and Ford’s Magic Skyway, a predecessor to the Peoplemover.

‘Dinosaur’

When it first opened in Orlando, Florida in 1998, Animal Kingdom’s Dinosaur ride was called Countdown to Extinction. It wasn’t until the film based on the ride premiered in 2000 that the name was changed to promote the movie.

While the ride is a time-traveling adventure to the Cretaceous period where riders are tasked with bringing back a friendly iguanodon (purely for educational purposes), the movie centers around a dinosaur named Aladar (voiced by D.B. Sweeney) who, after a meteor shower, is on the hunt for a new home for his family. In both versions, carnotaurs are the bad guys and are to be avoided at all costs.

While Disney World is the only Disney park where you can travel back in time to the land of Dinosaurs, the vehicle and ride system used in this attraction are based off that of the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland in California.

‘Mission to Mars’

Mission to Mars was an updated version of the opening day attraction Rocket to the Moon at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. It has since been replaced by Alien Pizza Planet, but the attraction once took guests on a “flight” to Mars where things go awry and they had to quickly return to Earth.

In the film version of “Mission to Mars” (2000), a group of astronauts also find themselves on a Mars mission gone awry that, in the end, leads to a world-changing discovery. Although Mission to Mars closed at Disneyland in 1992 and Disney World in 1993, the movie inspired Disney’s newest Mars-themed attraction, Epcot’s Mission: SPACE.

Read more:

5 things to know before riding Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

New details about Disneyland’s upcoming Millennium Falcon ride suggest your score will follow you around for the rest of your park visit

A ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride replaced an iconic Disneyland attraction and it’s a far superior experience