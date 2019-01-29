MPs vote to demand that Theresa May reject a no-deal Brexit

caption MPs rejected leaving the European Union without a deal. source UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor

LONDON – The UK House of Commons on Tuesday voted against a no-deal Brexit through an amendment designed to force Prime Minister Theresa May to rule out leaving the European Union on March 29 without a deal.

MPs voted 318 to 310 for a Brexit amendment brought forward by Conservative MP Caroline Spelman and Labour MP Jack Dromey that “rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement.”

The amendment is not legally binding for the UK government. But it is a clear expression of Parliament’s will to oppose a hard Brexit and makes it politically difficult for the prime minister to pursue a no-deal.

The prime minister has repeatedly refused to take the option of leaving without a deal off the table, insisting that “no deal is better than a bad deal.”

Alternative amendments pushed by Labour MPs Yvette Cooper and Rachel Reeves that would force the prime minister to delay Brexit were rejected by MPs.

Fourteen Labour MPs helped May defeat Cooper’s amendment.

This is a developing story…