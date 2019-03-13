MPs vote against no-deal Brexit ever happening in huge defeat for Theresa May

caption Theresa May and the Conservative frontbench await the result of vote on her Brexit deal, March 12, 2019. source UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor

The House of Commons voted on Wednesday evening to reject a no-deal Brexit in a significant blow to the prime minister.

The House of Commons voted by 312 to 308 to oppose the prospect of leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on March 29 under any circumstances.

MPs will now vote on whether to delay Brexit beyond March 29, and the prime minister will likely be forced to request an Article 50 extension.

LONDON – Members of Parliament have voted to reject a no-deal Brexit ever happening in another crushing blow to Prime Minister Theresa May’s authority.

Mps took greater control of the Brexit process in two dramatic amendment votes on Wednesday evening.

In the first, they voted by 312 to 308 to endorse an amendment in the name of Conservative MP Caroline Spelman, which said they opposed leaving the European Union without a deal on March 29 under any circumstances.

They then voted by 321 votes to 278 to support the government’s own motion on a no-deal Brexit, which had been altered by the Spelman amendment to rule out the prospect of a no-deal Brexit altogether.

Parliament’s rejection of a no-deal Brexit does not change the law but represents a significant expression of its will and a further significant blow to the waning authority of the prime minister.

In another dramatic night in Westminster, the government had whipped Conservative MPs to oppose both votes it was defeated on, which means any minister who supported it will likely be forced to resign.

As many as 20 ministers are said to have abstained from voting to break the three-line whip.

These include Work & Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, Business Secretary Greg Clarke and Justice Secretary David Gauke, plus a host of junior ministers like Stephen Hammond, Tobias Ellwood and Richard Harrington.

Junior minister Sarah Newton announced after the vote that she had resigned to vote against her government.

Speaking after the defeats, Theresa May said that if MPs cannot find a majority for a deal in the next few days, Brexit will have to be delayed for much longer than just a few weeks as had been suggested.

“There will need to be a much longer extension to Article 50,” she said.

She added: “The House needs to face up to the decisions it has taken.”

What on earth is happening?

The prime minister had been forced to hold the votes after her Brexit deal was defeated for a second time by a huge margin of 149 House of Commons votes on Tuesday evening.

It means MPs could now seize greater control of the next stages of Brexit.

There will be a vote on Thursday evening on whether to seek an Article 50 extension, a move which if granted by the EU would delay Brexit beyond March 29, when the UK is currently scheduled to leave.

Malthouse Compromise is defeated

An amendment on the so-called Malthouse Compromise was also defeated by 374 votes to 164, a margin of 210.

The Malthouse plan, hatched by a group of Conservative MPs, demanded that the UK should seek to delay Brexit until May 22, after which it it leave the EU without a deal and enter a “pay-as-you-go” transition phase.

However, had been rejected by senior EU negotiators as unworkable before it was rejected by MPs on Wednesday.