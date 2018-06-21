Original Mr Kiasu comics are being reissued – but only 500 people will be able to get their hands on the limited edition box set

Mr Kiasu is set to hit the shelves of Singapore once again with the original comics, publisher Shogakukan Asia announced Johnny Lau/SHOGAKUKAN Asia

Mr Kiasu, a popular Singaporean comic book icon from the 90s, is set to hit the shelves of Singapore once again, publisher Shogakukan Asia announced this week.

The news follows the release of the the ninth edition of Mr Kiasu, “Mr. Kiasu: Everything Also Like Real” last year.

Due to “overwhelming support” from readers for the latest issue, the company is set to reissue all eight original Mr Kiasu comics in a limited-release “Mr. Kiasu Collection” box set.

The latter will include the original Mr. Kiasu volumes packaged in a special box with serial number, Shogakukan Asia added.

A look at the special box set, which is set to be released next week. Johnny Lau/SHOGAKUKAN Asia

It is designed by its creator, Johnny Lau, and will come together with an exclusive Mr. Kiasu figurine.

The box set will cost S$88 ($65) and is available for pre-order at Kinokuniya, Popular, MPH, ActionCity and Toy Or Game (TOG) starting Friday (June 22).

Only 500 of the “Mr Kiasu Collection” will be released.

For the single volumes, they will be available for sale from next Friday at major bookstores, ActionCity and TOG. Each is priced at S$10.90.

There are also plans to release a new tenth volume of Mr Kiasu in September 2018; and perhaps more interestingly, there is also a live action movie in development, set to be released in early 2019.