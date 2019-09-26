A 200,683-acre ranch where the Mrs. Fields Cookies founder once lived is selling for $45 million. Here’s a look inside the sprawling property, complete with cattle, Scottish stained glass, and its very own river.

caption The estate on River View Ranch. source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

The newest luxury ranch on the market is River View Ranch, a massive $45 million property in northern Utah spanning 200,683 acres and with a mansion once owned by the Mrs. Fields Cookies founder.

The ranch’s main estate (a 17,000-square-foot European-style manor designed by Debbi Fields herself) is roughly 30 minutes outside of Park City, Utah. Beyond the mansion, the property (expanded by the current owner) spans four counties.

The hefty asking price includes the furnished estate, multiple other homes on the land, cattle, ranch equipment and machinery, grazing permits, water rights to a nearby private river, elk hunting rights, and mineral rights.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Debbi Fields started selling homemade cookies in Palo Alto, California, in 1977. It wasn’t long before her name became synonymous with warm, fresh chocolate chip cookies – and it certainly paid off for her.

By 1983, the cookie magnate was building and designing her own dream estate on a private bluff just outside of Park City, Utah. Now, the 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion and the sprawling property beyond it are up for sale.

Read more: Millennials aren’t buying baby boomers’ luxury ranches – and it’s a sign of a much larger problem in the US real-estate market

Once Fields’ cookie chain filed for bankruptcy in 2008, the estate went into foreclosure, according to Mansion Global. “Eleven different banks had a piece of it,” Jeanette Brooks, the co-founder of the company behind Xocai chocolate, told Mansion Global. “We bought it ‘as is’ at auction for I think $1.7 million.”

Brooks spent years and millions of dollars renovating and restoring the dilapidated home. She also bought up tens of thousands of acres to run a fully functional cattle ranch. The renovated Fields estate is the focal point of the property, but that’s only a fraction of the listing.

Keep reading for a closer look at the property and all it includes.

The centerpiece of the expansive Utah ranch is the Woodland Estate. It is a 17,000-square-foot home that Mrs. Fields herself designed in 1983.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Both the exteriors and interiors of the mansion were inspired by European manors.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Mansion Global

There are even stained glass windows throughout the house that Mrs. Fields had imported from Scotland.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Forbes

The house has 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

In addition, there are multiple living spaces. There are three family rooms.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Between the intricate woodwork and 11 different fireplaces, there is impressive detailing throughout the home.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Forbes

Along with a formal dining room, other amenities in the estate include a basement with a billiards table, a wine cellar, a bar imported from Scotland, and a sauna.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Forbes

These private pastures lessen the distance between the Woodland Estate and Grouse Creek.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

The adjoining Grouse Creek property — added by the current owner, chocolatier Jeanette Brooks, and her husband — has six homes total, including the ranch manager’s home, as well as a metal shop, two hay barns, livestock barns and 1,000 acres for alfalfa crops.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

The fully-functioning ranch will be sold with all of its equipment and machinery included.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Beyond that, the sale will also include the cattle …

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Mansion Global

… and appropriate grazing permits.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

Source: Mansion Global

It also includes access to over a mile of private river access and extensive water rights.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

The property, which spans four counties, has more than a mile of private access to the Provo River, according to Sotheby’s – which is how it came to be known as River View Ranch.

Source: Forbes

The turnkey property was listed with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty in August.

source Courtesy of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

“The ultimate buyer is probably somebody who has some money and needs to put it somewhere and would rather put it in land and that kind of asset instead of keeping it in the market,” listing agent Kerry Oman told Forbes.

Source: Summit Sotheby’s International Realty