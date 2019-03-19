Household cleaning brand Mrs. Meyer’s has introduced new body-care products into its lineup — here’s what to buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day has been making clean household and body-care products for years, and this spring, it’s launched two new products and a whole new scent.

Here’s everything in the new lineup, including what we love.

You can purchase Mrs. Meyer’s products online at Amazon, Boxed, Jet, Target, Walmart, and plenty of other stores. Grove Collaborative, a marketplace for healthier home essentials, carries all of the new products.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day has been an household apartment staple of mine for years.

All of its products – which run of gamut from multi-surface cleaner ($4) and dish soap ($4) to body wash ($8) and bar soap ($4) – are made without bad chemicals like ammonia, chlorine, parabens, and phthalates, and instead use plant-based ingredients like aloe vera and essential oils like geranium and ylang ylang.

The brand also supports sustainable palm oil practices in Asia, Africa, and South America, and all the bottles use at least 25% recycled plastic. For such a big brand, the level of thoughtfulness behind using naturally derived ingredients and practicing sustainability are kind of impressive, which definitely makes me feel good about using its products.

The brand has made body-care products like bar soaps ($4), body washes ($8), and body lotions ($8) for years, and this spring, it’s launching two new categories – exfoliating body scrubs ($13) and hand balms ($8) in soothing Lavender and fresh Basil.

“Moving into personal care was a natural progression for Mrs. Meyer’s,” a brand rep tells Business Insider. “We wanted to deliver that same great clean and great-smelling experience from head to toe.”

The body scrubs are made with sugar to exfoliate and shea butter, coconut, grape seed, and radish seed oils to hydrate – but the packaging is what really won me over. Most scrubs I’ve used come in a big jar, which can get really annoying to scoop out when your hands are wet or worse, slippery because of the formulas’ oils. I’ve had to bid adieu to many a scrub after dropping them in the shower, but this one comes as a convenient squeeze tube so there’s no mess. The sugar crystals are also quite small – about the same size as your regular pantry sugar – so exfoliation feels more gentle and effective compared to using a scrub with large crystal sizes. I use this twice a week and concentrate on rough areas like elbows, knees, and feet before following up with the new balm.

The balm is really meant for your hands but I’ve found it to be effective for any part of your body because it’s so concentrated and thick. It includes super-hydrating shea butter and almond and radish seed oils, and a little goes a long way. At 3 ounces, it’s small enough to be considered travel-size but can be a little too big for some people to carry every day, so I’d definitely suggest leaving it at your desk or by your bed, which I do.

Because of the thick viscosity, the balm almost feels like a treatment so I’ll coat my hands and slip on a pair of cotton gloves overnight for silky-smooth skin the next day. It’s been especially helpful on my windburned hands this winter, healing my dry, irritated skin overnight. The Lavender scent is also really calming and soothing, and it helps me unwind.

In addition to the new products, Mrs. Meyer’s is also rolling out a whole new scent called Rain Water, which smells like a fresh dewy morning after a rainstorm. It’s actually usurped Basil as my favorite scent from the brand and is available in seven products including the bar soap and body lotion. I wish it came as a hand balm too, but here’s to hoping Mrs. Meyer’s has plans to extend the collection.