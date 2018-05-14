Higher chance of getting a seat on the MRT thanks to a new system being tested on the Downtown Line

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the pilot of a new Passenger Load Information System (PLIS) for trains on Monday (May 14).
It was implemented at Downtown Line’s Downtown station in the morning and will be extended to five more stations between Bugis and Chinatown this evening. All 34 stations on the Downtown Line will boast the system by next week.
The load levels of the carriages are displayed on LCD screens at platforms so commuters will know beforehand how packed each car is before the train arrives.
Three traffic-light-style colour codes are used: green indicates a high probability of snagging a seat, amber to show standing room with low chance of seats, and red for limited standing room only.
The system will be fine-tuned over the six-month trial period through commuter surveys.
PLIS works via load sensors which transmit data wirelessly at one-second intervals and the information is updated also as passengers disembark and board the trains.
A similar system is used in Tokyo on the Yamanote line.