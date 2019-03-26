MRT intervals at stations along Orchard Road could go up to 15mins on weekend mornings in April, while 7 EWL stations will be closed early in May and June

The Straits Times

Some MRT stations in town are set to see longer train service intervals in the early mornings of certain days in April.

The four MRT stations on the North-South Line that will be affected are – Orchard, Somerset, Dhoby Ghaut and City Hall.

SMRT said in a statement on Monday (March 25) that these stations could be hit with 10 to 15min-long intervals on the weekends in April, from the start of service till 7am.

In addition, there will not be any service on the North-South Line between City Hall and Raffles Place stations until 7am on these weekends, SMRT said. “Commuters travelling between these stations can use the East-West Line instead,” it said.

According to the transport operator’s statement, these interruptions are to facilitate power supply system renewal and maintenance works along the North-South Line and East-West Line.

Early closure of some East-West Line stations

And for the same reason, earlier closing times will also be implemented in May and June at seven East-West Line MRT stations – Lavender, Kallang, Aljunied, Paya Lebar, Eunos, Kembangan and Bedok.

These stations will close at 11.00pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays in May (3, 4, 10, 11 and 31) and June (1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29).

During these times, SMRT will provide shuttle bus services between Bugis and Tanah Merah MRT stations in both directions, at intervals of between 3 to 5 mins.

“The timing of the last trains’ departure from each station during the planned closures will vary. Commuters are advised to check the departure times at affected MRT stations, or on SMRT Trains’ website and social media platforms, in order to plan their journeys ahead of time,” SMRT said.

SMRT added that it will post updates on changes in train operation hours and alternative transport arrangements on its its website, through its social media pages and also on the SMRTConnect app.

