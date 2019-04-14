New York is raising subway fares this month. Here’s a simple trick to get an extra month of savings.

New York City is raising the price of a subway ride once again on April 29.

30-day unlimited MetroCards will rise to $127 from $121, and the bonus for pay-per-ride cards will disappear.

New cards bought by April 21 will be valid through the end of May.

If your current unlimited cards expires after April 21 there’s a simple trick for buying a new one and getting your remaining balance back.

There’s one thing above all else that remains constant in New York, and I don’t mean the smells.

Subway fares are going up yet again.

On April 29th, the Metropolitan Transit Authority will nix a 5% bonus previously offered to customers buying pay-per-ride MetroCards, effectively raising the price of a single ride, depending on how much money you load onto the card.

The price of a monthly unlimited ride MetroCard, on the other hand, will also go up to $127 from $121. It’s only about a 5% increase, but $6 isn’t worthless – and could even buy a meal in some cases. What’s more, most New Yorkers would love to not fork over any extra cash to the MTA than necessary.

Luckily, there’s some brief respite, at least for a month.

According to the MTA’s fact sheet on the fare increases, unlimited MetroCards bought before April 21 and activated by April 29 will be valid through May 28.

Already have a MetroCard that expires after those dates? Have no fear. That’s where the MTA’s MetroCard Balance Protection program comes in. If you purchased a 7-day or 30-day card with a credit or debit card at a subway vending machine, you can be refunded $8.50 or$4.04 for every day remaining on your 7-day or 30-day MetroCard, respectively.

You have to call the agency and wait on hold, which could take a while, depending on the volume of calls. But while that may not be as seamless as a web form might be, it’s a small price to pay for getting some money back.

More information about the program is available on the MTA’s website here. More info on the fare increases can be found here.