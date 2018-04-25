“MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards 2017” Winners Announced

Whirlpool “The Journey of Thrilling Sound” VR Experience won “Best of the Best — Use of Media Platinum Award”

“Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” Campaign clinched multiple awards including “Best of the Best — Creative Platinum Award“

JCDecaux Transport launches a revolutionary audience-targeting media planning system

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25th April 2018 – Winners of the 16th annual “MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards 2017” have been announced at the presentation ceremony held recently at the Conrad Hotel. One of the most celebrated annual industry events co-organised by MTR Corporation and JCDecaux Transport, presented accolades totaling 27 awards in 17 categories to the most outstanding works of advertisers, media and creative agencies selected from thousands of campaigns displayed on the MTR* advertising media platform in 2017.





Whirlpool “The Journey of Thrilling Sound” VR Experience Campaign won the “Best of the Best — Use of Media Platinum Award” and the Silver Award of both “Best Use of Integrated Media” and “Best Interactive Campaign” of MTR Advertising BOB 2017 (left); “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” campaign won multiple awards, including the “Best of the Best — Creative Platinum Award”, “Best Use of Integrated Media Gold Award” and “Best Poster Campaign Silver Award”, as well as two public voting awards “My Favourite Campaign Gold Award” and “Youth’s Favourite Campaign Gold Award” (right).





The “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” campaign was crowned the biggest winner of the year by snatching multiple awards, which include the top accolade “Best of the Best — Creative Platinum Award“, and “Best Use of Integrated Media Gold Award” and “Best Poster Campaign Silver Award“, as well as two public voting awards “My Favourite Campaign Gold Award” and “Youth’s Favourite Campaign Gold Award“.

For Nike’s award-winning campaign, Nike Hong Kong’s media agency Mindshare Hong Kong and creative agency Wieden + Kennedy & Secret Tour epitomized a bold slogan “You can’t guarantee a win, but you can guarantee a fight. It’s time for us to stand up and fight back!” by featuring Hong Kong’s Wonder Kid, the unbeaten professional boxer Rex Tso Sing-yu (曹星如) and leveraging the cool and powerful black and white visuals to dominate the whole track of MTR Central Station. MTR passengers were strongly impressed with the fighting spirit and lasting effects of the campaign, making it the undisputable winner of Hong Kong people’s most favorite MTR advertising campaign of the year.

As the first-ever Virtual Reality experience in MTR Stations, the Whirlpool “The Journey of Thrilling Sound” VR Experience Campaign has won not only “Best of the Best — Use of Media Platinum Award”, but also the Silver Award of both “Best Use of Integrated Media” and “Best Interactive Campaign”! To promote the launch of Whirlpool’s Smart Silence Washer, Whirlpool (Hong Kong) and its media agency ZOO Allies have created another space at the Experiential Zone at MTR Hong Kong Station for MTR passengers to enter virtually and experience a scary yet fun game as if they were in the environment of noisy washing machines. The winning campaign has successfully interacted with MTR passengers and targeted users through advanced VR technology.

“Canon Digital Campaign” was voted Gold Award winner of both “My Favourite Digital Video” and “Youth’s Favourite Digital Video”. Canon’s winning digital video showing in Digital Motion Network has found immense popularity among MTR passengers and viewers of all ages with its light-heartedness and subtlety — a young, carefree lady looking for the beauty in her eye, and a catchy tune to express “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. You can be your beholder’s eye!” Which has effectively communicated Canon camera’s intrinsic benefits to viewers.

All the winning campaigns have not only inspired the minds of the professionals but also created interactive and experiential excitement and joy for MTR passengers beyond their imagination. Thanks to the ever-innovating MTR advertising platform, which is perfectly conveyed in this year’s Award theme of “Fly Beyond The Limit”!

In its endeavour to innovate the out-of-home (OOH) media industry and market, on the celebratory occasion of the 16th annual MTR Advertising Best of The Best Awards, JCDecaux Transport has proudly announced the launch of a revolutionary, audience-targeting OOH media planning system developed by JCDecaux Group.

Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China, said: “MTR advertising is Hong Kong’s premier outdoor media platform, not only for its reach and popularity, but also for its innovativeness and creativity. We are now on the verge of a major breakthrough in the digital-out-of-home arena with the launch of a revolutionary new media planning platform which will provide more comprehensive audience measurement, more precise micro-targeting and contextualisation of ad contents, in what we call a 4D strategy, Digitalization, Data, Distribution and Dynamic Contents. We are incorporating key features of online media into our advertising model step by step, while preserving all the key strengths of traditional outdoor media.”

For the full lists of Award winners, members of the Professional Judging Panel, and campaign photos, please refer to the appendices.

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong Line , Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express Line.

About MTR Advertising Best of the Best Awards

The Best of the Best Awards has received enthusiastic support from advertisers, members of the advertising industry and the public since its launch in 2002. All advertising campaigns launched in the MTR* media platform from 1st January to 31st December of the award year were automatically qualified as entrants to the Awards. Each year, around a hundred campaign finalists competed for the Awards. For more information, please visit www.TheBestoftheBestAwards.com.hk





Appendix:

1) List of Winners

2) List of Judging Panel Members

3) Photos & Captions

Appendix 1: List of Winners

Award Campaign Advertiser Media Agency Creative Agency Best of the Best — Use of Media Platinum Award Whirlpool “The Journey of Thrilling Sound” VR Experience Whirlpool (Hong Kong) Limited —– ZOO Allies Limited Best of the Best — Creative Platinum Award “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” Nike Hong Kong Limited Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Wieden + Kennedy & Secret Tour Best Innovative Campaign Gold Award Madame Tussauds Hong Kong First-ever AR & Beacon Interactive Campaign Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Bones Communications Limited please Best Innovative Campaign Silver Award Qantas Airways – Tourism Australia Campaign Qantas Airways Zenithmedia Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong Best Use of Integrated Media Gold Award “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” Nike Hong Kong Limited Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Wieden + Kennedy & Secret Tour Best Use of Integrated Media Silver Award Whirlpool “The Journey of Thrilling Sound” VR Experience Whirlpool (Hong Kong) Limited —– ZOO Allies Limited Best Use of Digital Media Gold Award Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer — X’mas Campaign Dyson Mindshare Hong Kong Limited —– Best Use of Digital Media Silver Award BANDAI TAMASHII NATIONS – Chogokin GURUGURU Doraemon BANDAI NAMCO ASIA CO., Limited —– Trax Hong Kong Best Poster Campaign Gold Award Nike – Hong Kong Marathon 2017 Nike Hong Kong Limited Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong Best Poster Campaign Silver Award “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” Nike Hong Kong Limited Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Wieden + Kennedy & Secret Tour Best Use of Airport Express Advertising Campaign Gold Award Michael Kors Whole Platform & Digital Panel Domination Campaign Michael Kors (HK) Limited —– —– Best Use of Airport Express Advertising Campaign Silver Award Florentia Village – Total Journey Solution Campaign Florentia Village NEW BASE —– Best Interactive Campaign Gold Award Madame Tussauds Hong Kong First-ever AR & Beacon Interactive Campaign Madame Tussauds Hong Kong Bones Communications Limited please Best Interactive Campaign Silver Award Whirlpool “The Journey of Thrilling Sound” VR Experience Whirlpool (Hong Kong) Limited —– ZOO Allies Limited





Public Voting Awards (Voted by the public) Award Campaign Advertiser Media Agency Creative Agency My Favourite Campaign Gold Award “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” Nike Hong Kong Limited Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Wieden + Kennedy & Secret Tour My Favourite Campaign Silver Award 11.11 Tmall Global Shopping Festival Campaign Tmall Wavemaker Hong Kong Limited —– My Favourite Digital Video Gold Award Canon Digital Campaign Canon Hong Kong Company Limited dentsuX Hong Kong The Kitchen My Favourite Digital Video Silver Award Avène – To proof the power of Avène Thermal Spring Water 2017 Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmétique Hong-Kong Limited —– TOPIX Limited Youth’s Favourite Campaign Gold Award “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” Nike Hong Kong Limited Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Wieden + Kennedy & Secret Tour Youth’s Favourite Campaign Silver Award Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2”– Dancing Groot Campaign The Walt Disney Company (Hong Kong) Limited Wavemaker Hong Kong Limited —— Youth’s Favourite Digital Video Gold Award Canon Digital Campaign Canon Hong Kong Company Limited dentsuX Hong Kong The Kitchen Youth’s Favourite Digital Video Silver Award Expedia 2017 Q1 Feb-Mar Branding Campaign AAE Travel Mindshare Hong Kong Limited ——

Outstanding Performance Awards Award Winner Media Planner of the Year Polly Ip of Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Creative Professional of the Year Sammi Chan of Secret Tour (HK) Limited Best Campaign Presenter of the Year Polly Ip of Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Media Agency of the Year Mindshare Hong Kong Limited Creative Agency of the Year Secret Tour (HK) Limited





Appendix 2:

List of Judging Panel Members (listed in ascending alphabetical order of first names)

Name Title Company Caroline Chan Leader Mindshare Cecilia Chan Managing Director denstuX Dentsu Aegis Network Cedric Lam Head of Media Hakuhodo HK Ltd. Clement Chung Managing Director PHD Derek Yip General Manager OMD Hong Kong Dr. Diamond Tai Adjunct Associate Professor The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen Esther Wong Executive Creative Director TBWA Hong Kong Dr. Jeffrey Hui Chairman Hong Kong Institute of Marketing (HKIM) Jenny Chan General Manager Publicis Group, ZenithOptimedia Karen Chan Acting Head International College, HKU School of Professional and Continuing Education Keith Ho Chief Creative Officer, Managing Partner DDB Prof. Leung Tin Wai, BBS Professor & Head of Department, Department of Journalism and Communication Hong Kong Shue Yan University Ralph Szeto Chairman Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing Raymond Ho Chairman The Hong Kong Advertisers Association (HK2A) Ricky Lam Managing Director Havas Worldwide Hong Kong Sammy Lau Group Creative Director Dentsu Hong Kong Spencer Wong Chairman The Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong Stanley Ngai Managing Director Wavemaker Dr. Sunny Lam Associate Professor, School of Arts and Social Sciences; Program Leader, Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Creative Advertising and Media Design (CAMD) The Open University of Hong Kong Dr. Terri Chan Assistant Professor Department of communication Studies, School of Communication, Hong Kong Baptist University Victor Lee Executive Director The Hong Kong Management Association





Appendix 3: Photo Captions

A) (From left) Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport; Ms. Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation; Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China; Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO of MTR Corporation; Mr. Emmanuel Bastide, CEO of JCDecaux Asia, and Ms. Judy Fung, Senior Manager of Media & Business Development of MTR Corporation, jointly officiated at the Opening Ceremony of the “MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards 2017”.

B) Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO of MTR Corporation shared with the audience MTR’s significant milestones achieved under Rail Gen 2.0 in 2017.

C) Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China announced the launch of the powerful Audience-Targeting Media Planning System developed by JCDecaux Group at the Award Ceremony.

D) “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” campaign won multiple awards, including the “Best of the Best — Creative Platinum Award”, “Best Use of Integrated Media Gold Award” and “Best Poster Campaign Silver Award”, as well as two public voting awards “My Favourite Campaign Gold Award” and “Youth’s Favourite Campaign Gold Award”. Winner representatives from Nike Hong Kong, Mindshare Hong Kong and Wieden + Kennedy & Secret Tour received award trophies from Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China and Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO of MTR Corporation.

E) Whirlpool “The Journey of Thrilling Sound” VR Experience Campaign was named “Best of the Best — Use of Media Platinum Award” and snatched the Silver Award of both “Best Use of Integrated Media” and “Best Interactive Campaign”. Winner representatives from Whirlpool (Hong Kong) and ZOO Allies received award trophies from Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China and Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO of MTR Corporation.

F) Mindshare Hong Kong Limited was named “Media Agency of the Year”. Mindshare’s representatives received the award trophy from Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China.

G) Secret Tour (HK) Limited was named “Creative Agency of the Year”. Secret Tour’s representatives received the award trophy from Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China.

H) “Nike – YOU CAN’T GUARANTEE A WIN, BUT YOU CAN GUARANTEE A FIGHT” campaign won the Gold Award of two public voting categories “My Favourite Campaign” and “Youth’s Favourite Campaign”. Winner representatives from Nike Hong Kong, Mindshare Hong Kong and Wieden + Kennedy & Secret Tour received award trophies from Ms. Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.

I) “Canon Digital Campaign” was voted Gold Award winner in both “My Favourite Digital Video” and “Youth’s Favourite Digital Video” categories. Winner representatives received the award trophies from Ms. Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.

J) Pairs of Digital Panels empowered with the latest technologies demonstrating updating display of real time information such as limited time promotions, financial index, UV index, etc. were set up at the foyer.