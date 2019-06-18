10 moments you didn’t see on camera at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

The MTV Movie and TV Awards were filmed on Saturday evening at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

INSIDER was on hand to witness all the behind-the-scenes goings on you weren’t shown during the aired version of the show on Monday night.

From jokes that didn’t land to Tiffany Haddish hyping up the crowd with her dancing and Zachary Levi’s entrance being re-shot at the very end of the night, keep reading to see everything you missed from home.

Celebrities gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night to celebrate the annual MTV Movie and TV Awards.

INSIDER was part of the audience for the pre-taped show, and we’re here to bring you all the moments and details not captured on camera for the aired version you watched at home on Monday evening.

From host Zachary Levi’s opening monologue joke that went over the audience’s head to one moment which needed to be re-shot at the end of the night, keep reading to see everything you missed.

The Rock arrived inside at the last minute, and his entrance to the building was met with a huge uproar of applause.

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a major focus of the night. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

Nearly everyone was seated inside and the show’s producer had already given a speech to the audience about the planned program when suddenly a wave of cheers ran through the crowd.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the last big star to arrive, and he took his seat at the front of the audience to a loud applause.

Zachary Levi made a reference to a memorable part of Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary, but almost no one got it.

caption Andy King is the Fyre Festival event planner who appeared in the documentary. source Netflix

In the Netflix documentary, “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” one of the event planners said he came very close to performing oral sex on a Bahamian customs officer in order to secure bottled water for the festival.

Levi joked to the audience that he hadn’t seen this many “hot and nervous” people since watching the Fyre Festival documentary, and then told everyone they should be grateful for the water bottles.

“Enjoy the water on your tables,” Levi said. “I worked very hard for that.”

Barely anyone audibly laughed, and Levi quickly moved on. Perhaps the reference went over people’s heads.

The Rock flipped his microphone at the end of his acceptance speech for Generation Award.

caption Dwayne Johnson has smooth moves. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ended his fantastic speech and spotlight moment with a casual flip of the microphone as he turned to walk away. It was an impressive little move.

The entire audience was supplied with unlimited alcohol during filming breaks.

caption Sandra Bullock at the MTV Movie and TV Awards show. source MTV

When the show paused for a new stage set up or timed commercial break, servers came around with containers of canned wine and margaritas and mini sparkling wine bottles for the audience members, as well as hot soft pretzels and candy.

The stars were served their own fancier cocktails in glass tumblers, which seemed to all be custom-ordered depending on what the celebrities requested.

Tiffany Haddish was dancing for the fans right before she introduced Lizzo’s performance alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss.

The standing crowd around the stage screamed loudly during the break in filming when Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elizabeth Moss came out to prepare for their on-screen moment.

Just 30 seconds before the cameras went live, Haddish was dancing to get the audience excited and screaming.

Lady Gaga won an award, but wasn’t there to accept it, so they cut the entire bit from the aired program.

Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy came on stage to present the award for best performance in a movie, and the winner was Lady Gaga for her role in “A Star is Born.”

During the taped show, it wasn’t immediately apparent if Lady Gaga was in the room or not. Levy looked around, and even up at the ceiling, and then said into the microphone that he half-expected her to descend from the roof. Levy and Murphy then accepted the award on Lady Gaga’s behalf.

To keep the aired show into the two-hour time slot, this entire segment was axed from the program you watched at home.

A guy from MTV reality show ‘The Challenge’ tried to crash the stage when ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ won an award, but it was cut from the aired show.

Before any of the stars of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” could get a word in, a man from the competition show “The Challenge” swooped onto the stage and talked into the microphone, feigning like his series had won instead.

He left the stage after about a minute of shouting, but the aired show included no footage of his unscheduled appearance on stage. Instead the version you watched let the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” cast have their spotlight moment.

JWoww left the building right after the Reality Royalty winner was announced (and ‘Jersey Shore’ lost).

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, one of the stars of reality series “Jersey Shore,” left the Barker Hangar after the presentation for Reality Royalty award was given to “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” was among the other nominated shows. JWoww and her team were spotted heading out the exit once the cameras stopped rolling for a short break, and INSIDER didn’t see her return.

Bazzi’s performance featured a ton of falling glitter and confetti, which meant a whole stage crew had to vacuum and sweep the floor during a filming break.

Giant, industrial vacuum cleaners and brooms were trotted out by the production team in order to tidy up the stage for the next presenter. They spent the whole two-minute break cleaning.

The audience was asked to remain seated after the show ended because Zachary Levi’s whole entrance needed to be re-shot.

At the start of the evening, Levi had accidentally started running forward on the stage before he was supposed to. He even acknowledged the goof in an ad-libbed moment when he told the audience he had “preempted” himself during the first version of his monologue.

So at the end of the night, Levi changed back into his red suit and the crew filmed his grand entrance for a second time, while the audience was asked to cheer and applaud as if it was the start of the show all over again.