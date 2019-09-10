Why ‘Ghosted’ hosts Travis Mills and Rachel Lindsay say ghosting has become an ‘epidemic’

caption Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are the hosts of MTV’s “Ghosted.” source MTV

MTV has a new show called “Ghosted” that helps people track down lovers or friends who have abruptly disappeared from their lives.

After living through their own ghosted stories, MTV’s Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are ready to help “the haunted” get some closure.

The show premieres on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Co-hosts Lindsay, who starred on “The Bachelorette,” and actor and musician Mills told Insider how they connected over their own ghosting and why they want to bring attention to this “epidemic.”

MTV’s “Ghosted” is helping people who have experienced friends or lovers abruptly disappear on them – or, what’s more commonly known as ghosting – get some closure.

The show’s hosts, “The Bachelorette’s” Rachel Lindsay and actor and musician Travis Mills, told Insider that after bonding over their own ghosting stories, they realized that this was a bigger issue that needed to be addressed.

“For both of us it happened such a long time ago that it didn’t have a term, and we both thought we were kind of alone in this,” Lindsay said. “And then we start to realize, ‘Hey this is an epidemic … nobody’s doing anything about this. People are talking about it, but there’s nothing that’s bringing national attention to this.'”

Mills believes that when he was ghosted as a teenager by a friend, it wasn’t as harsh compared to how more people feel nowadays due to ever-present social media.

“There wasn’t social media so I wasn’t able to see any of my friends kind of hanging out without me, I didn’t have that kind of FOMO [fear of missing out],” he said. “But now, in today’s day and age it’s like, if you happen to get ghosted you can go and look at everything that person’s doing and how fine they are without you in their life.”

From there, the idea to create a “Catfish”-esque show that helped those who have been affected by ghosting (who they call “the haunted”) came about.

In the show, Lindsay and Mills meet with the haunted and then track down the people who ghosted them. They also try to put together the pieces about why it happened, but they say they’re always surprised to hear why someone decided to disappear in the end.

What makes the show different from “Catfish,” though, is the way in which Lindsay and Mills have the haunted and ghosted confront each other. They have both parties meet on a set where they get to talk out why it all took place.

Mills said that this method offers a more “controlled environment” that makes it better to confront someone.

“This is actually at a secured set, we have security there, we have a therapist there, and there’s resources for the haunted and the ghost, if necessary,” Mills said. “I’d say it’s a lot more controlled, and we’re there for one reason, right, and that’s for the haunted to get the answers that they’ve been searching for. Everything is intentional.”

And for those who might think that the show isn’t genuine?

“Travis and I aren’t people that BS you, and we wouldn’t be a part of something that is fake or for show or just for pure entertainment,” Lindsay said. “I come from the reality TV show world, so it’s a little different for me, but what I would want people to realize is that these are real people, these are real stories, and you will see it.”

“Ghosted” premieres on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.