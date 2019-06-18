Zachary Levi betrays Daenerys in ‘Game of Thrones’ spoof at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Dany is not impressed with Zachary Levi's betrayal during a "Game of Thrones" spoof.

Dany is not impressed with Zachary Levi’s betrayal during a “Game of Thrones” spoof.
  • The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards spoofed a moment from the last season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
  • The awards show, which was shot Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, aired Monday night on MTV.
  • Host Zachary Levi plays a character who betrays Dany, by telling everyone that she slept with Jon. The two characters learned on the final season that they’re aunt and nephew, a fact that concerns Jon more than Dany.
  • On the show, Varys betrays Dany by trying to poison and replace her with Jon Snow as the king of the Seven Kingdoms.
  • In the end, Levi received the same fate as Varys. He was set aflame by Dany’s dragon, Drogon. You can watch the full spoof below.
