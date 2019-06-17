Here are all the nominees for the MTV Movie and TV Awards

caption “Avengers: Endgame” was released in April 2019. source Disney/Marvel

The MTV movie and TV awards honor the biggest stars, movies, and TV shows and the winners get to take home the prized golden popcorn trophy.

This year’s show was taped on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi. It airs on MTV on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Plenty of well-known movies are up for awards, from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” to Netflix’s hit rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Popular TV shows are also up for nominations, including HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” The CW’s “Riverdale,” and ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

In addition, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to receive the Generation Award, while “Red Table Talk” host Jada Pinkett Smith will be honored with the Trailblazer Award.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Best movie

caption Chris Evans in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

“Avengers: Endgame.”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”

Best show

caption Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Kit Harington on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

“Big Mouth”

“Game of Thrones”

“Riverdale”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best performance in a movie

caption Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” source 20th Century Fox

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter), “The Hate U Give”

Lady Gaga (Ally), “A Star is Born”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red), “Us”

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie), “Bird Box”

Best performance in a show

caption Emilia Clarke on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred), “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva), “Jane the Virgin”

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best hero

caption Robert Downey Jr. in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth), “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), “Game of Thrones”

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), “Avengers: Endgame”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), “Shazam!”

Best villain

caption Josh Brolin in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Jodie Comer (Villanelle), “Killing Eve”

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford), “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Josh Brolin (Thanos), “Avengers: Endgame”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red), “Us”

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), “You”

Best kiss

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle), “Riverdale”

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard (Aquaman and Mera), “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong and Adam Groff), “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean), “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom and Anne Weying), “Venom”

Reality royalty

caption “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” is a hit reality TV show. source VH1

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Bachelor”

“The Challenge”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best comedic performance

caption Zachary Levi in “Shazam!” source Warner Bros.

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), “Crazy Rich Asians”

Daniel Levy (David Rose), “Schitt’s Creek”

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), “Big Mouth”

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders), “Little”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam), “Shazam!”

Breakthrough performance

caption Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Netflix

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh), “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella), “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez), “Pose”

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong), “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky), “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Best fight

caption Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel.” source Marvel

Captain America vs. Thanos, “Avengers: Endgame”

Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, “Captain Marvel”

Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers, “Game of Thrones”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality, “RBG”

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, “WWE Wrestlemania”

Best real-life hero

Alex Honnold, “Free Solo”

Hannah Gadsby, “Nanette”

Roman Reigns, “WWE SmackDown”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “RBG”

Serena Williams, “Being Serena”

Most frightened performance

caption Sandra Bullock in “Bird Box.” source Netflix

Alex Wolff (Peter), “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia), “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines), “Halloween”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie), “Bird Box”

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain), “The Haunting of Hill House”

Best documentary

caption “Surviving R. Kelly” premiered in January 2019. source Lifetime

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“Surviving R. Kelly”

Best host

caption Nick Cannon hosts “Wild ‘N Out.” source MTV

Gayle King, “CBS This Morning”

Nick Cannon, “Wild ‘N Out”

Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

Most meme-able moment

caption Colton Underwood jumped a fence on season 23 of “The Bachelor.” source ABC

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” Ray J’s Hat

“RBG,” The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

“The Bachelor,” Colton Underwood jumps the fence