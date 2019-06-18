The MTV movie and TV awards host made a joke about Ray J’s sex tape with Kim Kardashian, and viewers are losing it

MTV movie and TV awards host Zachary Levi joked about Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s 2003 sex tape, and fans are having a field day.

At the show, which was filmed on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and aired on MTV Monday, the “Shazam!” star called out Ray J and said, “I’m sure some of you are probably more familiar with his work as a cameraman.”

The “Love and Hip Hop” star’s facial expression changed after Levi made the joke, and Ray J’s wife, Princess Love, put up her middle fingers.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

MTV movie and TV awards host Zachary Levi opened the show with a joke about Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, and viewers are having a field day with it.

Taped on Saturday and aired Monday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the “Shazam!” star praised “Birdbox” star Sandra Bullock in his monologue before calling out Ray J.

“And of course, America’s other sweetheart, Ray J from ‘Love and Hop Hop,’ is here,” Levi said. “Although, I’m sure some of you are probably more familiar with his work as a cameraman.”

Read more: Here are all the MTV Movie and TV Awards Winners

The remark was a dig at the reality TV star’s infamous 2003 sex tape with ex-girlfriend Kardashian, which was released online years later. Afterward, Ray J stopped smiling while his wife, Princess Love, put up her middle fingers.

Fans who tuned into the show had a field day and took to Twitter to react to the joke. Many people also commented on the fast change in Ray J’s facial expression when Levi called him a “cameraman.”

RayJs face changed real quick lmao #MTVAwards — ¨̮ (@casualcandi) June 18, 2019

Ray J's energy changed SO FAST with that one ???? #MTVAwards — Aleigha Nicole (@iamAleigha) June 18, 2019

Omg that rayjay burn #MTVAwards — ruby gloom (@Ella_RoseV) June 18, 2019

Oh. Princess Love was not feeling that joke. I don’t blame her #MTVAwards — ♎️SUPER_NEGRA♎️ (@Super_Negra) June 18, 2019

Kumail wasn't feeling that joke, Ray J wasn't feeling his either! #MTVAwards — Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) June 18, 2019

Not even through the first monologue and someone flipped the bird on cam #MTVawards — Miss Gamine (@anissaforeal) June 18, 2019

Cold blooded what they said about Ray J #MTVAwards — Jessica B. Live Evangelista (@Jessicablive_) June 18, 2019

that ray j joke oh my god #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/5jQjTjwIX3 — mads ✨ #bipride???????????? (@madstvwriter) June 18, 2019

why they do Ray J like that ???? #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/iw7MW44ang — Kayla Amar (@KaylaAmarr) June 18, 2019

Princess did not like that Ray J joke ???????????????????? #MTVAwards #MTVMovieAwards — Abel Guy (@cuspofbeauty) June 18, 2019