The 9 most memorable parts of the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Zachary Levi opened the show with a risky joke about Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape.

During his first monologue of the night, Levi gave a shout out to “Love and Hip Hop” star and singer Ray J.

“Although, I’m sure some of you are probably more familiar with his work as a cameraman,” Levi added. This was a not-so-sly nod to Ray J’s infamous sex tape filmed with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian in 2003.

After the joke, the camera cut to Ray J’s deadpan face and his wife Princess Love flipped the camera off with both hands. You can watch the full moment here and see how fans at home reacted.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson accepted his Generation Award with an indelible piece of advice: ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on stage. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

Not only did Johnson remind everyone that part of being proudly yourself and succeeding means bringing “everyone with you,” but he ended the speech with a great saying about the importance of niceness.

Nick Cannon was nominated twice in the best host category, and when he won his co-host drunkenly joined him on stage.

Two of the five nomination spots for best host went to Nick Cannon (one for “Wild ‘n Out” and one for “The Masked Singer”) so it was not a big surprise when Cannon’s name was read.

The real surprise came when DJ D-Wrek – Cannon’s co-host on “Wild ‘n Out” who was not mentioned in the list of nominees – followed the star on stage anyways. Cannon made several references to how many drinks DJ D-Wrek had already, and had to try and wrestle him away from the microphone throughout his speech.

Lizzo’s performance of was a zap of energy for the stage.

Lizzo’s rendition of her uptempo single “Juice” was one of the most enjoyable moments of the night. As INSIDER saw inside the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica on Saturday night, it was also one of the only times all evening that the crowd of celebrities got on their feet to deliver a standing ovation.

Brie Larson had a surprising win for best fight, and brought up her two stunt doubles to let them give speeches, too.

caption From left to right: Renae Moneymaker, Brie Larson, and Joanna Bennett at the 2019 MTV movie and TV awards. source MTV

People might have been surprised when “Captain Marvel” beat out “Game of Thrones” for best fight, but Larson’s thoughtful inclusion of her stunt doubles and fight trainers was an incredible part of the night.

Jada Pinkett Smith continued the theme of love and self-betterment with her speech accepting the Trailblazer Award.

All night, many of the speeches shared a common thread of encouraging people to love themselves and love others, and Jada Pinkett Smith’s was no exception. She accepted the Trailblazer Award, but turned the award over to every one in the room who is also “blazing trails” both inside and outside of their own minds.

Noah Centineo thanked Lana Condor’s lips when they won for best kiss.

caption Centineo and Condor in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Netflix

Winning for that hot tub scene in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” both Lana Condor and Noah Centineo were grinning from ear to ear. They thanked all the fans who made the movie adaptation of Jenny Han’s book series such a surprise hit last summer – and then Centineo made sure to give his co-star’s lips a specific shout out.

‘Surviving R. Kelly’ won for best documentary, and the entire team of people involved gave a touching speech.

The documentary’s executive producer Brie Miranda Bryant led the group’s speech. She was joined onstage by fellow executive producers Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels, and Joel Karsberg and survivors Asante McGee, Faith Rodgers, Lisa VanAllen, and Lizzette Martinez.

“This really speaks to the important cultural impact that this generated,” Bryant said. “To our survivors and parents, we know the journey does not start or stop with this documentary but the world is listening now. Because of your bravery, other girls and boys and women and men are now speaking without shame and being heard without judgment.”

Daniel Levy’s career came full circle in the best way when he won the popcorn statue for best comedic performance.

In the late 2000s, Levy was a host on MTV Canada for several shows. He acknowledged how surreal it was to now be on stage accepting an award for his work as the cocreator and star of “Schitt’s Creek.”

He ended his speech by saying “kindness always wins” and “love is best served unconditionally” and then wished everyone a happy Pride Month.

