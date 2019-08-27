All the looks your favorite celebrities wore to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
- The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.
- On the red carpet, numerous celebrities turned heads in showstopping ensembles.
- Lizzo and Adriana, for example, wore floor-length gowns that turned heads.
- YouTubers like Nikita Dragun and James Charles were also in attendance, and wore their own unique outfits.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Celebrities turned heads while entering the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Stars like Lizzo and Taylor Swift were in attendance, wearing sparkling ensembles that lit up the red carpet. YouTubers like James Charles and Nikita Dragun also made fashion statements at the show.
Take a look at what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards below.
Lance Bass donned a neon-pink suit and blue hair.
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Underneath, he wore a white T-shirt embroidered with the phrase “Tearin’ up my heart” – a nod to NSYNC’s hit song of the same name.
Taylor Swift rocked the no-pants trend in a suit jacket that was both patterned and sparkly.
- source
- Bryan Bedder/WireImage via Getty Images
She also donned sparkly thigh-high boots and a jeweled pink top underneath her jacket.
For an extra pop of color, Swift completed the look with bright-orange lipstick.
Ava Max looked like a superhero in a red-and-silver suit.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her metallic ensemble featured long sleeves and a red cape. She also wore black platform boots.
Zara Larsson looked pretty in pink on the red carpet.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
She wore a ruffled high-low dress with a small bow attached at the waist. To add some sparkle, Larsson also wore a chain-style choker and silver sandals.
Megan Thee Stallion brought some edge to the VMAs with her three-piece ensemble.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her black-and-silver outfit was comprised of a suit jacket, bra, and high-waisted shorts. She also wore velvet thigh-high boots.
Her entire look was bedazzled with silver studs, and much of it was made from leather.
Lizzo wore one of the boldest looks of the night.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
She donned a strapless red dress printed with the word “siren” from top to bottom. It was designed by Jeremey Scott for Moschino.
To complete the dazzling look, Lizzo wore her hair in a vintage style, wrapped a floor-length feather boa around her neck, and added a diamond necklace.
Bianca Leonor Quiñones, who goes by QUIN, rocked a sheer ensemble.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her black ensemble resembled a bathing suit and was almost entirely sheer. She also wore detachable sleeves and a wrap skirt across her waist, which extended into a short train.
Tana Mongeau carried a live snake as a fashion accessory on the red carpet.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her ensemble was comprised of a sleeveless dress and thigh-high boots, both of which were covered with a gold-swirl print.
Mongeau also wore a gold belt from Chanel.
DJ Khaled went casual in a button-up shirt and gray pants.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
He also donned a simple pair of sneakers while on the red carpet.
Read more: 60 of the wildest MTV Video Music Awards outfits of all time
Rapper Justina Valentine made a political statement on the red carpet.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
She donned a black bodysuit printed with the phrase “Nasty Woman” in neon letters. Her neon-red hair matched her ensemble, as did her clear PVC heels.
Jazzy Amra and Wyclef Jean matched in all-black ensembles.
- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV
Amra went with a daring sheer dress, which was covered in a black floral print. Jean chose a simpler look, comprised of a black suit jacket and matching shirt.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his partner Justin Mikita chose patterned outfits for the awards show.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Ferguson chose a yellow-and-black checkered suit jacket, whereas Mikita donned floral pants and matching shoes.
Bad Bunny covered up for the MTV Video Music Awards.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
In addition to a traditional black suit, the musician also carried a backpack, wore a facemask, and wore yellow-tinted goggles.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco wore one of the most colorful suits of the night.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
His outfit was almost entirely blue, including his suit jacket, pants, and shirt. For some contrast, Maniscalco donned black dress shoes.
Jonathan Van Ness looked radiant in a tank top and shorts.
- source
- Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
He added some glamour to the casual look by wearing a floral cape and shining flats.
Normani turned heads in a sparkling gown with daring cutouts.
- source
- John Shearer/Getty Images
Her dress was covered in rainbow jewels from top to bottom. It also featured a single strap, bra-style top, and slanted skirt.
Bebe Rexha shined on the red carpet in a silver minidress with small cutouts.
- source
- John Shearer/Getty Images
Her ensemble – which had a high neck and slanted skirt – looked as though it was made out of foil.
Queen Latifah rocked a monochrome pantsuit for the event.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her pants especially stood out, as they featured fringe trim on the bottom of each leg.
Another YouTuber to hit the red carpet was Nikita Dragun, who sparkled in a sheer gown.
- source
- Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
While her pink feathered shawl and sparkly dress stood out on their own, Dragun also walked the red carpet with male models on leashes.
Heidi Klum dazzled in a black minidress with a heart-shaped cutout across her chest.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Klum’s dress also had padded shoulders and a panel of fabric draped down from the front her skirt.
Moncia donned one of the most colorful looks of the night.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
The musican’s long-sleeved gown reached the floor, and was patterned with polka dots and stripes from top to bottom.
She also wore an orange beret made from leather with her ensemble.
On the red carpet, Adriana Lima looked as though she just stepped out of a pool.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her teal dress was sheer, and revealed a matching leotard that looked like a swimsuit underneath.
Her glossy hair and smokey eye makeup also contributed to the “wet” appearance of her look.
Athletes P. K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn wore contrasting colors for the event.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Subban wore a red suit with a black shirt underneath, likely a referance to the New Jersey Devils hockey team, which he plays for.
Vonn chose an all-black suit jacket, which she paired with thigh-high boots and no pants.
Rapper Fetty Wap opted for a casual suit look.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her paired a white shirt and black suit jacket with gray printed pants and sneakers.
The Jonas Brothers coordinated in dark suits for their red-carpet appearance.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Kevin and Nick chose black ensembles, while Joe opted for a checkered gray double-breasted suit.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Alison Brie chose an eye-catching dress with a plunging neckline.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her sleeveless outfit was sheer, and featured rows of sparkling black strips.
Lil Nas X donned the sparkliest suit of the night.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
His cropped jacket and pants were covered in silver sparkles, while his shirt and sleeves featured old-fashioned lace.
Lenny Kravitz chose a two-piece denim set for the awards show.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
He wore a denim vest with no shirt underneath, as well as long jeans that extended past his ankles. Kravitz also donned white cowboy boots with his outfit.
Musician Skylar Grey chose an understated look for the MTV Video Music Awards.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Her minidress was strapless and made from velvet. Grey also wore silver heels for the event.
- Read more:
- Miley Cyrus is debuting a new song at the MTV VMAs despite previously saying there was ‘no f—— way’ she’d perform at the show
- Kevin Jonas’ daughters made an adorable video congratulating their dad and uncles on their VMA nominations
- Here are all the nominees for the 2019 MTV VMAs
- The 30 best – and wildest – outfits celebrities wore to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards