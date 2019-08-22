WHERE ARE THEY NOW: MTV VJs from the ’90s

caption MTV VJ “Downtown” Julie Brown on the set of MTV’s New York Studio. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

In the ’90s, MTV was the place to learn about new music, hear your favorite artists, and be briefed on music news.

During that decade, arguably MTV’s peak, viewers were greeted with faces they trusted: the MTV VJs, or video jockeys.

Possibly the most famous of all, Carson Daly, has gone on to find mainstream success, but not all have become household names.

As the classic song “1985” goes, there was a day when music was still on MTV. And back in the ’90s, it was on MTV essentially all day long, on shows like “Club MTV,” “MTV Jams,” “Alternative Nation” and “Total Request Live (TRL).”

But it’s been almost 30 years since we entered the ’90s, and our favorite MTV hosts, or VJs, have been up to a lot since then, from thriving film careers to hosting shows of their own on other networks.

Carson Daly hosted “TRL,” or “Total Request Live,” beginning in 1998, essentially becoming the face of MTV.

caption Carson Daly in the ’90s. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Daly began hosting “TRL” during its first season, 1998, and for the next five years hosted “TRL,” a countdown show that asked fans to vote for their favorite music videos. Every weekday during the late ’90s, kids would run home, turn on MTV for the 3:30 airing of “TRL,” and fan out for their favorites like Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, and *NSYNC.

“There were a lot of highs and lows to that,” Daly told Today in 2008. “I’m proud of what we did in New York there after 9/11 – I was part of the team that went back to work right away. We were one of the first productions that went back on air, and we had to really think about what to tell the kids watching ‘TRL.”

When Daly left MTV, he began hosting a late night show, “Last Call with Carson Daly,” until 2019. He now hosts “The Voice” and is an anchor on “The Today Show.”

caption Carson Daly in 2019. source John Lamparski/Getty Images

Daly, 46, began hosting “Last Call with Carson Daly” in 2002, a year before he left MTV. He continued hosting the show through numerous time slot changes, studio changes, and a turbulent late-night TV landscape until May 2019 – for 2,000 episodes. His show will be succeeded by “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” hosted by former YouTuber Lilly Singh.

Daly has been the host of “The Voice” since its first season in 2011, and has remained there for all 16 seasons. He joined “Today” in 2013 as the Orange Room anchor – essentially as a social media correspondent.

Daly married long-time girlfriend Siri Pinter in 2015. They have three children.

Daisy Fuentes became the first Latina VJ when she joined MTV in 1993.

caption Daisy Fuentes in the ’90s. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Fuentes made her first MTV appearance in 1988 on “MTV Internacional,” and then became a fixture on the network. She hosted “TRL” pre-cursor “MTV US Top 20 Countdown” from 1993 to 1996, as well “House of Style” from 1997 to 2002.

Fuentes also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1998 to 1999, and was a panelist on “Hollywood Squares” from 2001 to 2004.

Recently, Fuentes hosted “La Voz Kids,” the Spanish-language, kids-focused version of “The Voice.” She also had a clothing line at Kohl’s.

caption Daisy Fuentes in 2019. source Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Fuentes, 52, has branched out into many different things over the years, including acting, fashion design, and video games. Starting in 2013, she returned to TV as the host of “La Voz Kids,” which lasted until 2015.

In 2009, she created a Wii game called “Daisy Fuentes Pilates,” which encouraged Wii users to get into pilates. Her Kohl’s line, in 2011, was raking in $300 million per year, according to the New York Times.

Since 2015, Fuentes has been married to musician Richard Marx.

Pauly Shore joined MTV in 1989, and eventually had his own show, “Totally Pauly.” He also hosted the annual MTV Spring Break parties.

caption Pauly Shore in 1990. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Shore hosted “Totally Pauly” from 1991 to 1993. It focused on Shore’s antics and comedy bits between music videos.

He had his “big break” in 1992 when he starred in the film “Encino Man.” The success inspired four more films in the ’90s starring Shore: “Son In Law,” “In the Army Now,” “Jury Duty,” and “Bio-Dome.”

Shore was one of the most recognizable faces of the ’90s, but fell off during the new millennium. He wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the 2003 mockumentary “Pauly Shore Is Dead,” making fun of his perceived failures.

caption Pauly Shore in 2019. source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

After “Pauly Shore Is Dead,” Shore, 51, stuck with the mockumentary format. He wrote, directed, and starred in 2009’s “Adopted,” which was a mockumentary about Shore traveling to Africa to adopt a child.

Shore recently appeared as himself in an episode of the sitcom “Alone Together.” He also lent his voice to animated series “Liverspots and Astronots” on Facebook Watch.

Ananda Lewis joined MTV in the late ’90s and immediately cemented herself as an “It Girl.” She also interviewed celebrities on “TRL.”

caption Ananda Lewis in the ’90s. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Lewis worked at BET before switching over to MTV in 1997, where she made quite a splash. During a segment on “Hot Zone,” a show she hosted, she confronted the rapper Q-Tip about the number of “scantily-clad women” in his music videos. Lewis also made headlines when she announced she was taking a six-month vow of celibacy in 1998.

Lewis left MTV in 2001 to host her own daytime talk show, “The Ananda Lewis Show.” It ended after a season.

She then became a correspondent on “The Insider” in 2004, for which she interviewed celebrities.

Lewis left the spotlight behind for a few years and became a licensed contractor. She currently hosts the reboot of “While You Were Out” on TLC.

caption Ananda Lewis in 2019. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Lewis, 46, told Shondaland that she earned a degree in carpentry from the Los Angeles Trade Technical College in 2010, because she was unsatisfied with her life on TV. “I wasn’t happy with the show itself so I felt like my performance was impacted by that. There were some good [episodes], there were some highlights, but for me, it wasn’t what I felt like I signed up for,” Lewis said.

In February 2019 it was announced that she would be the host of the rebooted “While You Were Out,” a home renovation show.

Bill Bellamy was a frequent presence on MTV, hosting “MTV Beach House,” the VMAs for multiple years, and “MTV Jamz.”

caption Bill Bellamy in the ’90s. source LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

At the same time as his MTV tenure, Bellamy was also a successful comedian, and frequently appeared on HBO’s “Comedy Def Jam.” He is often credited with coining the term “booty call.”

His last MTV appearance was in 2001, on “MTV 20: Live & Almost Legal.”

Bellamy is still a working comedian and actor, and hosted “Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?” for four seasons until 2009.

caption Bill Bellamy in 2019. source Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Bellamy, 54, voiced Skeeter in Nickelodeon’s “Cousin Skeeter” in the early 2000s. He has also appeared in multiple TV movies over the years, including 2006’s “Getting Played,” 2016’s “Winning Ugly,” and 2019’s “Nana.”

Bellamy was also a frequent guest on fellow MTV alum Carson Daly’s talk show, “Last Call with Carson Daly,” and a panelist on “Chelsea Lately.”

“Downtown” Julie Brown, or Julie Dorne Brown, hosted “Club MTV” from 1987 to 1992.

caption “Downtown” Julie Brown in 1988. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Brown first built her career in her native England before crossing the pond to the US and MTV. Her show, “Club MTV,” was dedicated to dance music and freestyle.

Brown was best known for her catchphrase, “Wubba Wubba Wubba,” which originated from when she mistakenly read a camera person’s “Muppets” shirt instead of her cue cards.

After leaving MTV, Brown appeared on “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here” in 2003, and now appears on various ’80s and ’90s retrospectives.

caption Downtown Julie Brown in 2019. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Brown, 55, has sporadically acted, and appeared in two of the “Sharknado” films.

Recently, she appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Wife Swap,” “Retrosexual: The ’80s,” and “Then and Now with Andy Cohen.”

Brown also hosts a show on the SiriusXM channel ’90s on 9, called “’90s on 9 with Julie Brown” every day.

Adam Curry began hosting the “MTV US Top 20 Countdown,” from 1988 to 1991. He also bought the domain “mtv.com” in 1993.

caption Adam Curry in the ’90s. source Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

Curry began appearing on MTV in the late ’80s, and worked with MTV until he quit in 1994 due to his faith in the internet taking off, something that seemed far-fetched at the time. He is known for introducing and hosting playlists of music videos in heavy metal’s prime.

He sold a web design company in 1999 that netted him enough cash to buy a Belgian castle and “retire,” according to the LA Times.

Curry is now best known as the “Podfather” — he is credited as one of the first people to utilize podcasting.

caption Adam Curry. source Kim Kulish/Corbis/Getty Images

Curry, 54, began podcasting in 2004, when most people had never even heard of a podcast. His show, “Daily Source Code,” was one of the first. It shut down in 2013. He now focuses on “No Agenda,” which he hosts with John C. Dvorak, a tech columnist.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, known by her mononym Kennedy, appeared frequently across MTV shows, including on “Alternative Nation” and “Hangin’ With MTV.”

caption Lisa Kennedy Montgomery in 1995. source Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Kennedy hosted “Alternative Nation” from 1992 until 1997. The show was dedicated to playing videos from alternative bands, as opposed to the more mainstream focus of MTV.

In 1999, she wrote an advice book called “Hey Ladies! Tales and Tips for Curious Girls.”

Kennedy is a frequent fixture on Fox Business News.

caption Lisa Kennedy Montgomery in 2018. source Brian Ach/Getty Images forL’Oréal Paris

Kennedy, 46, stayed on TV after leaving MTV. She hosted the game show “Friend or Foe?” in 2002.

She describes herself as a libertarian, and co-hosted the show “The Independents” from 2013 to 2015 on Fox Business. She also hosts “Kennedy” on the channel, which airs every day and launched in 2012. Kennedy frequently appears on “Outnumbered” on Fox News as well.

Tyrese Gibson became the host of “MTV Jams” when he was only 19 years old.

caption Tyrese Gibson in the ’90s. source Robin Platzer/Getty Images

According to Billboard, in 1998 Gibson had released his first album, “Tyrese,” and had just begun hosting “MTV Jams” at the tender age of 19.

He made his film debut in 2001’s “Baby Boy,” while simultaneously releasing his second album, “2000 Watts.”

Gibson is now equally well-known for his music and acting careers, most famously as a part of “The Fast and the Furious” franchise.

caption Tyrese Gibson in 2017. source JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Gibson, 40, joined “The Fast and the Furious” franchise in the second film, “2 Fast 2 Furious” in 2003. He reappeared for 2011’s “Fast Five,” and starred in the sixth, seventh, and eighth films respectively, and is set to reprise his role for “Fast & Furious 9.”

He’s also part of the “Transformers” franchise, and appeared in the first three films.

In March 2019, it was announced that Gibson would be joining the Spider-Man spin-off film “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto.

Jesse Camp was the first winner of MTV’s competition show, “Wanna Be a VJ” in 1998.

caption Jesse Camp in 1998. source Marion Curtis/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

After winning “Wanna Be a VJ,” Camp frequently appeared on “TRL” in 1998 and 1999. He also appeared at the 1999 VMAs, as well as on 2001’s “MTV 20: Live & Almost Legal” special.

Camp is no longer in the public eye after he attempted a music career in 1999.

caption Jesse Camp in 2008. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Camp, 39, released his 1999 album, “Jesse & the 8th Street Kidz,” to little fanfare. In fact, according to LA Weekly, it’s the lowest-selling album of all time.

In the years since, Camp hasn’t been seen much. According to IMDB, he appeared on “TRL’s” final show, as well as on two episodes of Dan Harmon’s show “Harmontown.”

In 2018, Camp was reported missing by his sister after not hearing from him for a week, but he was found safely.