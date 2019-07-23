Here are all the nominees for the 2019 MTV VMAs

The nominees for the 2019 MTV VMAs were just revealed.

Pop superstars Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are tied for the most nominations, with 10 each. Breakout artists Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind, nabbing more than seven nods each.

The Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, BTS, and J Balvin also earned a few nominations for their recent music.

The VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the show.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Video of the year

caption Ariana Grande channeled her inner Regina George in her “Thank U, Next” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

21 Savage ft. J. Cole, “a lot”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Artist of the year

caption Ariana Grande at Billboard’s Women in Music event on December 6, 2018. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the year

caption Lil Nas X performing in Boston in 2019. source Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Best new artist

caption Billie Eilish released her debut studio album in March 2019. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best collaboration

caption Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2019 BET Awards in June 2019. source Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Push artist of the year

caption Lizzo at the 2019 Met Gala. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best pop

caption The Jonas Brothers made a career comeback in 2019. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Best hip hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande, “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole, “a lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake, “SICKO MODE”

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson, “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino, “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys, “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack, “Waves”

Best K-pop

caption Halsey and BTS at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. source Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

BTS ft. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana, “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127, “Regular”

EXO, “Tempo”

Best Latin

Anuel AA, Karol G, “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake, “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow,” Con Calma”

Maluma, “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Best dance

caption Dua Lipa performing in November 2018. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato, “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin, “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Silk City and Dua Lipa, “Electricity”

Best rock

caption Brendon Urie is the lead singer of Panic! At the Disco. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

The 1975, “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy, “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz, “Low”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots, “My Blood”

Video for good

caption Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Halsey, “Nightmare”

The Killers, “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant, “Runaway Train”

John Legend, “Preach”

Lil Dicky, “Earth”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Best direction

caption Billie Eilish in the music video for “Bad Guy.” source Billie Eilish/YouTube

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

FKA twigs, “Cellophane”

Ariana Grande, “thank you, next”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo, “No New Friends”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Best visual effects

caption Ariana Grande in the “God Is A Woman” video. source Ariana Grande/YouTube

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Best editing

caption Lil Nas X in the music video for “Old Town Road.” source Lil Nas X/YouTube

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Tints”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Solange, “Almeda”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Best art direction

caption Taylor Swift in the video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

BTS ft. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens, “I Love It”

Best choreography

caption BTS and Halsey in the music video for “Boy With Luv.” source ibighit/YouTube

FKA twigs, “Cellophane”

ROSALÍA and J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo, “No New Friends”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Solange, “Almeda”

BTS ft. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Best cinematography

caption Brendon Urie and Taylor Swift in the music video for “ME!” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Tints”

Billie Eilish, “hostage”

Ariana Grande, “thank you, next”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Solange, “Almeda”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”