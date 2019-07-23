Here are all the nominees for the 2019 MTV VMAs

- The nominees for the 2019 MTV VMAs were revealed.
- Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead with 10 nominations each.
- Additional artists recognized for their music include Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B.
The nominees for the 2019 MTV VMAs were just revealed.
Pop superstars Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are tied for the most nominations, with 10 each. Breakout artists Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X follow closely behind, nabbing more than seven nods each.
The Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, BTS, and J Balvin also earned a few nominations for their recent music.
The VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the show.
Keep reading for the full list of nominees.
Video of the year
21 Savage ft. J. Cole, “a lot”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Artist of the year
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Song of the year
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Best new artist
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Best collaboration
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
BTS ft. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Push artist of the year
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Best pop
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Best hip hop
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande, “Rule the World”
21 Savage ft. J. Cole, “a lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott ft. Drake, “SICKO MODE”
Best R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson, “Make It Better”
Childish Gambino, “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Alicia Keys, “Raise A Man”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Normani ft. 6lack, “Waves”
Best K-pop
BTS ft. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”
Monsta X ft. French Montana, “Who Do You Love”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, “Cat & Dog”
NCT 127, “Regular”
EXO, “Tempo”
Best Latin
Anuel AA, Karol G, “Secreto”
Bad Bunny ft. Drake, “MIA”
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin, “I Can’t Get Enough”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow,” Con Calma”
Maluma, “Mala Mía”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Best dance
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato, “Solo”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin, “Say My Name”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Silk City and Dua Lipa, “Electricity”
Best rock
The 1975, “Love It If We Made It”
Fall Out Boy, “Bishops Knife Trick”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Lenny Kravitz, “Low”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
twenty one pilots, “My Blood”
Video for good
Halsey, “Nightmare”
The Killers, “Land of the Free”
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant, “Runaway Train”
John Legend, “Preach”
Lil Dicky, “Earth”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Best direction
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
FKA twigs, “Cellophane”
Ariana Grande, “thank you, next”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo, “No New Friends”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Best visual effects
Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”
FKA twigs – “Cellophane”
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us”
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”
Best editing
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Tints”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Solange, “Almeda”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Best art direction
BTS ft. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens, “I Love It”
Best choreography
FKA twigs, “Cellophane”
ROSALÍA and J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo, “No New Friends”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Solange, “Almeda”
BTS ft. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Best cinematography
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar, “Tints”
Billie Eilish, “hostage”
Ariana Grande, “thank you, next”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Solange, “Almeda”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”