Camila Cabello looked like a Greek goddess at the MTV VMAs in a stunning toga-style dress with cutouts

caption Camila Cabello attends the 2019 MTV VMAs. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Camila Cabello may not have walked the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with Shawn Mendes – as many fans hoped – but she still stole the show on Monday night in an angelic white gown with a dramatic train.

Cabello looked like a Grecian goddess in the toga-style silk dress, which was designed by Balmain.

The “Havana” songstress paired the dramatic gown, which featured a plunging neckline and daring cutouts, with matching white stiletto heels.

caption Camila Cabello attends the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

She wore her brunette tresses in long curls and made sure to show off her long train as she posed for photos.

It was a huge night for Cabello, who performed her sultry summer single “Señorita” with Mendes, who she has reportedly been dating for months.

The pair put on a steamy show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday night, exciting celebrity fans like Sophie Turner and the Jonas Brothers.

Turner was screaming “Make out!” as the duo danced and sang together, providing the ultimate fake-out as they almost kissed for the audience.

caption Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes attend 2019 MTV VMAs. source JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

The pair went on to win the award for best collaboration that night, with Cabello advising the audience to “Get wasted!” at the end of their acceptance speech.

Cabello and Mendes later cozied up to each other as they showed off their new Moon Man for the cameras.

While mystery still surrounds the pair’s relationship, one thing is for sure: Cabello is definitely one to watch on the red carpet.