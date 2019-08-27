Joe Jonas trolled Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for teasing a much-anticipated kiss during their steamy VMAs performance

caption Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes all performed at the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Mike Marsland/WireImage, Jim Spellman/FilmMagic, and Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes gave a steamy performance of their single “Señorita” at the MTV VMAs Monday night, and audience members, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, were clamoring for them to kiss.

Shots of the audience during the final moments of Cabello and Mendes’ song showed them yelling “kiss” and “make out “at the performers.

Jonas even took it a step further, and called them out after their performance.

“Still waiting for that kiss tho” he tweeted, along with a video clip of Cabello and Mendes appearing as if they were about to lock lips before breaking away.

Joe Jonas called out Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes on Twitter after their tease of a performance during the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Cabello and Mendes gave a steamy performance of their single “Señorita” during the ceremony, and audience members, including Jonas, his wife Sophie Turner, and singer Taylor Swift, were beside themselves when the singers didn’t kiss – despite getting extremely close several times.

But Jonas took things a step further, and called out Mendes and Cabello on Twitter shortly after their performance.

“#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho,” Jonas tweeted, along with a clip of Cabello and Mendes performing.

#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho ???? @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/0dBpbiBFa5 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

Jonas’ tweet garnered a lot of likes, with many fans also lamenting the lack of a kiss between the two.

The closest we could get pic.twitter.com/IKI0EanJ6o — Yara (@CantHaveYoOou) August 27, 2019

Close enough ???? pic.twitter.com/eVQUhQsMvq — Shawn Mendes Updates (@TrackingSM) August 27, 2019

A couple of Spanish memes also accurately reflected the frustration some felt after the “Señorita” performance. The first one pokes fun at the celebrities who lost it after Cabello and Mendes didn’t kiss (“no se besan” in Spanish), with the second saying “Joe Jonas looking at Camila and Shawn is all of us.”

camila y shawn: *no se besan* joe jonas, nick jonas, taylor swift, bebé rexha, sophie turner:pic.twitter.com/WJNPjS41Id — eriKa (@inspiredkarla) August 27, 2019

joe jonas viendo a camila y shawn somos todos#VMAs pic.twitter.com/1bsj9JeMSu — eriKa (@inspiredkarla) August 27, 2019

The VMAs Twitter account even got in on the action, posting a sympathetic reply to Jonas’ tweet.

SAME JOE, SAME!!!! — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019

Even though Cabello and Mendes have said they’re just friends, recent sightings of them holding hands and kissing following the release of “Señorita” in June have led many to speculate that they’re a couple – something Cabello and Mendes seemed to play into during their performance at this year’s VMAs.