Lizzo gave an unforgettable performance in front of a giant butt at the MTV VMAs, and Queen Latifah was here for it

- At the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday, “Juice” singer Lizzo gave a showstopping performance, complete with a giant inflatable butt onstage.
- The audience at the Prudential Center in New Jersey went wild, including rapper Queen Latifah.
- On Twitter, people had nothing but praise for Lizzo and her entertaining performance.
Lizzo performed at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday night, which were held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
The singer, who sang “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” in front of a giant inflatable butt, gave a truly showstopping performance that earned her lots of fans in the audience – including actress and rapper Queen Latifah.
Latifah was shown dancing and singing along to Lizzo while she was performing, and looked like she was enjoying the singer’s performance. Watch it below.
✨ BLACK GIRL MAGIC ✨@lizzo absolutely killed her #VMAs performance pic.twitter.com/tweo0vXxz1
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 27, 2019
In addition to Queen Latifah, people on social media were also loving Lizzo’s performance – and Latifah’s response.
The term #NationalTreasure has never applied more fittingly than to #Lizzo @vmas #VMAs
— Molly Ryan (@Moll_Ryan) August 27, 2019
I was randomly introduced to “Good As Hell” a few years ago and I may or may not be crying for Lizzo getting her moment on the #VMAs stage right now. What a power house of good energy.
— Jamie Bland (@JamieBland92) August 27, 2019
Seeing Queen Latifah cheering for Lizzo is ???????????? https://t.co/LTiq0eJ5IC
— kyeshia (@kyeshia) August 27, 2019
@lizzo got the whole world feeling good!! ???????? what a superstar. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/krH9AhCIUq
— Darren (@darrenmccc) August 27, 2019
Queen Latifah and her wife stanning for LIZZO is also my favorite thing so far… #VMAs
— GEM (@ROZtheCreator) August 27, 2019
watching queen latifah watch lizzo is church
— bees, but gay (@skeevie_nicks) August 27, 2019
Other musicians who performed at the VMAs included Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and Missy Elliott.