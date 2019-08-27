Lizzo gave an unforgettable performance in front of a giant butt at the MTV VMAs, and Queen Latifah was here for it

caption Lizzo and Queen Latifah both attended the 2019 MTV VMAs. source MTV

At the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday, “Juice” singer Lizzo gave a showstopping performance, complete with a giant inflatable butt onstage.

The audience at the Prudential Center in New Jersey went wild, including rapper Queen Latifah.

On Twitter, people had nothing but praise for Lizzo and her entertaining performance.

Lizzo performed at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday night, which were held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The singer, who sang “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” in front of a giant inflatable butt, gave a truly showstopping performance that earned her lots of fans in the audience – including actress and rapper Queen Latifah.

caption Lizzo performed “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” at the 2019 MTV VMAs. source MTV

Latifah was shown dancing and singing along to Lizzo while she was performing, and looked like she was enjoying the singer’s performance. Watch it below.

caption Queen Latifah is a rapper and actress. source MTV

In addition to Queen Latifah, people on social media were also loving Lizzo’s performance – and Latifah’s response.

I was randomly introduced to “Good As Hell” a few years ago and I may or may not be crying for Lizzo getting her moment on the #VMAs stage right now. What a power house of good energy. — Jamie Bland (@JamieBland92) August 27, 2019

Seeing Queen Latifah cheering for Lizzo is ???????????? https://t.co/LTiq0eJ5IC — kyeshia (@kyeshia) August 27, 2019

Queen Latifah and her wife stanning for LIZZO is also my favorite thing so far… #VMAs — GEM (@ROZtheCreator) August 27, 2019

watching queen latifah watch lizzo is church — bees, but gay (@skeevie_nicks) August 27, 2019

Other musicians who performed at the VMAs included Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and Missy Elliott.