Lizzo gave an unforgettable performance in front of a giant butt at the MTV VMAs, and Queen Latifah was here for it

By
Libby Torres
-
Lizzo and Queen Latifah both attended the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Lizzo performed at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday night, which were held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The singer, who sang “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” in front of a giant inflatable butt, gave a truly showstopping performance that earned her lots of fans in the audience – including actress and rapper Queen Latifah.

Lizzo performed

Latifah was shown dancing and singing along to Lizzo while she was performing, and looked like she was enjoying the singer’s performance. Watch it below.

Queen Latifah is a rapper and actress.

In addition to Queen Latifah, people on social media were also loving Lizzo’s performance – and Latifah’s response.

Other musicians who performed at the VMAs included Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and Missy Elliott.