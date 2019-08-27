caption Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Each year, the MTV Video Music Awards honors the best music videos of the moment. And while artists may be known to show off their taste in fashion in their videos, it’s not just on the screen where their style counts.

On the VMAs red carpet, the show’s chart-topping musicians and other celebrity attendees love to experiment with their fashion and showcase unique, bold, and sometimes over-the-top looks. This year’s awards – held Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey – were no exception.

From Lizzo’s sparkling “siren” gown to Tana Mongeau’s real-life snake accessory, take a look at some of the best and wildest outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 VMAs.

Lizzo had one of the best and wildest looks of the night, making an entrance in a sparkling gown designed by Jeremy Scott and Moschino.

caption Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The strapless dress was floor-length and printed with the word “siren.” Lizzo completed the look with a feather boa around her arms.

Taylor Swift dazzled in a patterned suit jacket and pink leotard.

caption Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Bryan Bedder/WireImage via Getty Images

She paired the sparkling ensemble with thigh-high boots to create one of the most colorful looks of the night.

Halsey donned one of the more outlandish outfits of the night.

caption Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

She paired a black bra and high-waisted shorts with an orange overlay that was semi-sheer. She also colored the roots of her hair with multiple colors to create a rainbow effect.

Normani stunned in a sparkling dress with a daring cutout and thigh-high slit.

caption Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source John Shearer/Getty Images

While her dress was technically black, it was also covered in multicolored sparkles that added a rainbow element to her look.

Tana Mongeau shocked the red carpet when she arrived carrying a snake.

caption Tana Mongeau attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

She also wore a daring ensemble that included thigh-high boots and a sleeveless dress with a gold-swirl print.

Lil Nas X sparkled in a vintage-looking shirt and bedazzled suit.

caption Lil Nas X attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

The rapper’s ensemble was one of the best of the night, from his lace shirt to his silver boots.

Bebe Rexha also wore an eye-catching ensemble that looked as though it was made from foil.

caption Bebe Rexha attends the 2019 MTV VMAs. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Her dress featured a high neckline, short sleeves, and a slanted skirt.

J Balvin rocked one of the wildest hairstyles of the night.

caption J Balvin attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

His lime-green leopard-print hair contrasted greatly with his gray suit and sneakers.

Veronica Vega wore a skirt made of enlarged dollar bills as she walked the red carpet.

caption Veronica Vega attends the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star paired the wild skirt with a silver chain link bra and patterned stiletto boots and wore her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail.

Ava Max went for a superhero-inspired look on the red carpet.

caption Ava Max attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Her outfit was made with metallic fabric in shades of red, black, and silver. Max then completed her look with a red cape and platform boots.

Nikita Dragun shocked the crowd with her choice of accessories.

caption Nikita Dragun attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Of course, her sheer dress and feathered shawl turned heads.

But Dragun also walked alongside multiple shirtless men attached to sparkling leashes, which made for one of the wildest moments of the night.

Rapper Justina Valentine made a bold statement with her neon pantsuit.

caption Justina Valentine attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

The black garment was covered in the phrase “Nasty Woman” written multiple times in neon letters. Her neon-red hair also stood out and matched the red carpet.

Jonathan Van Ness wore one of the best looks of the night.

caption Jonathan Van Ness attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

He paired a simple tank top and pair of shorts with a black cape crocheted with floral details. Van Ness also wore flats with his look.

Mariahlynn sported a daring black dress covered in cut-outs on the red carpet.

caption Mariahlynn attends the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

The “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star confidently rocked the skin-baring dress, which had a fringe effect along the sleeves and the bottom of the skirt.

Bad Bunny was barely recognizable thanks to his face mask and yellow goggles.

caption Bad Bunny attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

The musician also carried a backpack on the red carpet, which ended up being one of the more unique accessories seen at this year’s Video Music Awards.

Hailee Steinfeld opted for glamour and stunned in a sheer red gown.

caption Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Steinfeld paired her daring yet romantic gown, which was almost completely sheer, with matching metallic red heels and a bold red lip.

Heidi Klum donned one of the most unique minidresses seen at this year’s award show.

caption Heidi Klum attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

The dress featured everything from padded sleeves to a heart-shaped cutout across her chest. A long piece of fabric also extended from the front of Klum’s skirt down to her ankles.

H.E.R. went with a nature-inspired outfit while on the red carpet.

caption H.E.R. attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Not only did she wear a green pantsuit with a floral print, but she also carried a snake across her shoulders.

Camila Cabello looked like a Greek goddess in her toga-inspired gown.

caption Camila Cabello attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Cabello may not have walked the red carpet with Shawn Mendes – as many hoped – but she still turned plenty heads in her angelic silk white gown with a dramatic train.

Gigi and Bella Hadid were twinning on the red carpet together.

caption Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The supermodel sisters sported matching golden locks and nude ensembles as they happily posed for photos together. Gigi, 24, sported a pair of Tom Ford slacks and a matching corset, while Bella, 22, opted for a matching co-ord set with suspenders.

Chanel West Coast rocked a tiger print on the red carpet.

caption Chanel West Coast attends the 2019 MTV VMAs. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

The rapper and “Ridiculousness” star accessorized her bold look with a bedazzled belt and a hairpiece that spelled out “Chanel” in cursive font.