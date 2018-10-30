Mueller’s office asks FBI to investigate claims that women were offered money to falsely accuse him of sexual misconduct

caption Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

The special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has referred to the FBI an alleged scheme to pay women to falsely accuse Mueller of sexual misconduct.

The scheme came to light when several journalists covering the Russia investigation revealed on Twitter that they’d been contacted by a woman who said she was offered a five-figure payment to say the special counsel sexually harassed her.

In a copy of the woman’s email obtained by Business Insider, she wrote that she was contacted by a man with a British accent working for a GOP lobbyist, Jack Burkman, who said he would pay her $20,000 to accuse Mueller of workplace sexual harassment and sign a sworn affidavit to that effect.

Burkman said he does not know the woman, and reporters cautioned that the woman proved to be “unreliable” and was unwilling to further discuss her claims over the phone.

But Burkman said on Tuesday that he “will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sex assault victims” on Thursday.

The special counsel Robert Mueller’s office has referred an alleged scheme to the FBI for investigation in which a political operative offered to pay women to falsely accuse Mueller of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment, a spokesman for his office told Business Insider.

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” the spokesman, Peter Carr, said in a statement.

The lobbyist at the center of the alleged scheme, Jack Burkman, claimed that on Thursday he “will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sex assault victims.”

Scott Stedman, a freelance reporter who has closely tracked the Mueller probe, first publicly divulged details about Burkman’s alleged offer late Monday night.

“Based on information that I am privy to, I believe false accusations will be spread about Mueller in order to discredit him and possibly the journalists who are preparing this story,” he tweeted.

Stedman said he was contacted earlier this month by a woman claiming to be Mueller’s former colleague who said she got a phone call from a man working on behalf of a GOP operative offering women money to make sexual assault allegations against Mueller.

He added that the woman turned out to be “unreliable” and that the operative was also “extremely willing” to confirm that he had paid women to come forward with false claims about the special counsel.

Marcy Wheeler, an independent journalist who gained recognition for her coverage of the Scooter Libby trial in the 2000s, said she’d had a similar experience.

Journalists at The Atlantic and The New Yorker also said they’d been contacted.

Mueller’s office first learned of the scheme when a woman got in touch with them and said she herself had been offered money to make false claims of sexual harassment against the special counsel.

The special counsel’s office was also contacted by several reporters who were told about the alleged scheme by a woman who said a man working for Burkman offered her around $20,000 “to make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller,” according to a copy of the email obtained by Business Insider.

The woman said she was contacted by a man with a British accent who said he worked for Burkman and wanted to ask her a few questions about her time working with Mueller when she was a paralegal at the law firm Pillsbury, Madison, and Sutro in 1974.

The woman said that when she told the man she had only worked with Mueller for a short while before leaving to take care of her son, the man “then changed his tone, and mentioned that he might be able to help me pay off some debt.”

“He knew exactly how much credit card debt I had, right down to the dollar, which sort of freaked me out,” she wrote.

The woman said she declined the individual’s offer, but that he contacted her again two days later.

“He then offered to pay off all of my credit card debt, plus bring me a check for $20,000 if I would do one thing,” she wrote, adding that when she asked him what he wanted her to do, he told her they could not talk about it on the phone and that she should download the encrypted messaging app Signal.

When he called her on the app a few minutes later, the woman wrote, he told her, “I want you to make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller, and I want you to sign a sworn affidavit to that effect.”

The woman said that she immediately hung up on the man and deleted the app.

“I didn’t see Robert Mueller very much when I worked at Pillsbury, but when I did see him, he was always very polite to me, and was never inappropriate,” she wrote.

It’s unclear whether the woman’s story is entirely factual. Stedman wrote that after she contacted him, “she wouldn’t get on the phone” to discuss her claims and “lied about journalists she was working with.”

Burkman, meanwhile, said he does not know the woman who emailed reporters about the alleged scheme.