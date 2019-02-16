Roger Stone communicated with WikiLeaks about hacked Democratic emails, says Mueller investigation

caption Roger Stone, longtime Trump ally source Hollis Johnson

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team found communications about hacked Democratic Party emails between Trump advisor Roger Stone and WikiLeaks, according to Friday court filings.

The evidence was gathered during a separate probe of Russian intelligence officers, who were charged with hacking this summer.

In a statement to Reuters, Stone said the evidence was “innocuous Twitter direct messages” that were previously disclosed to the House Intelligence Committee and “prove absolutely nothing.”

Mueller, however, did not say at the time that he had evidence of communications with WikiLeaks.

At the time, Mueller did not disclose he had evidence of communications with WikiLeaks, though it is unclear if the evidence cited in Friday’s court filing is more substantial than what was previously known.

Stone has admitted to communicating with both WikiLeaks and the Russian hacker group, but has said that he did not know in advance about the hacked emails’ release. Stone reportedly advocated for a preemptive presidential pardon for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has not been charged with any federal crimes.

In November 2017, Stone told Business Insider that while he had exchanged private messages with Guccifer 2.0 in 2016, calling the hacker “the real deal” at the time, he had “revised” his assessment of the self-described hacker “some time ago.”