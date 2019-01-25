Mueller indicts former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, alleging obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering

caption Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone was arrested on Friday. Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted him on Thursday. source Hollis Johnson

The special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser and longtime Republican operative Roger Stone on charges of witness tampering, obstruction, and false statements.

The indictment centers around Stone’s contacts with WikiLeaks, its founder Julian Assange, and the Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0 during the 2016 presidential election.

It also touches on Stone’s testimony to Congress, during which prosecutors said he told multiple false statements.

The special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted Roger Stone, a longtime GOP strategist who was an informal adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Mueller charged Stone with one count of obstruction, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to a Justice Department filing on Thursday.

Stone was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday following the indictment, according to Mueller’s office.

“Organization 1”

At the center of Mueller’s investigation into Stone is the probe into Russia’s hack of the Democratic National Committee, and WikiLeaks’ subsequent dissemination of stolen Democratic emails.

Stone previously testified under oath before Congress that he had communicated with WikiLeaks through intermediaries.

Thursday’s filing repeatedly referred to Stone’s contact with “Organization 1,” believed to be WikiLeaks, which had “posted documents stolen by others” from the US government and citizens.

The filing said it “released tens of thousands of documents stolen from” people including the Democratic National Committee and the personal email account of Clinton campaign chairman, John Podesta.

caption Julian Assange, the head of WikiLeaks. Stone previously claimed he had communicated with WikiLeaks through intermediaries. source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Stone’s texts, revealed

Mueller’s office also published correspondence between Stone and “Person 2,” a radio host believed to be Randy Credico, whom Stone referred to as his “intermediary” to the head of Organization 1, during the 2016 campaign.

The messages clearly referenced undermining the Clinton campaign via Organization 1:

“[The head of Organization 1] has kryptonite on Hillary.” (Text sent from Person 2 to Stone on August 27, 2016)

“Please ask [the head of Organization 1] for any State [Department, where Clinton worked] or HRC [Hillary Rodham Clinton] e-mail from August 10 to August 30-particularly on August 20, 2011 that mention [the subject of the article] or confirm this narrative.” (Email sent from Stone to Person 2 on September 18, 2016)

“Big news Wednesday … now pretend u don’t know me … Hillary’s campaign will die this week.” (Text sent to Stone on October 1, 2016)

The newly revealed text messages put Stone’s tweets during the summer and fall of 2016 in new context.

In one tweet that drew increased scrutiny, Stone wrote on August 21, 2016, “Trust me, it will soon [be] Podesta’s time in the barrel,” an apparent reference to Clinton campaign manager John Podesta.

On October 1, he tweeted “Wednesday @HillaryClinton is done,” and “I have total confidence that @wikileaks and my hero Julian Assange will educate the American people soon” on October 3.

Four days later, WikiLeaks released a trove of Podesta’s hacked emails.

Thursday’s filing also said that Stone deliberately obstructed investigations by the FBI, House Intelligence Committee, and Senate Intelligence Committee into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

This included making “multiple false statements to HPSCI [the House committee] about his interactions regarding Organization 1, and falsely denied possessing records that contained evidence of these interactions.

He also “attempted to persuade a witness to provide false testimony to and withhold pertinent information from the investigations.”

caption In 2016, he met with a Russian who was offering dirt on Hillary Clinton’s campaign and Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0. source Hollis Johnson

Stone met with a Russian who was offering dirt on Hillary Clinton’s campaign in exchange for $2 million in May 2016, The Washington Post reported last year. Stone reportedly declined, saying Trump “doesn’t pay for anything.”

In 2016, he also made contact with Guccifer 2.0, a “lone hacker” who last year accidentally revealed himself as a Russian security officer.

Read the full indictment here.