The Mueller probe is over, but here are 6 active congressional investigations into Trump

caption President Donald Trump. source BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Several congressional committees are investigating different aspects of President Donald Trump.

Some are probing actions since Trump became president, while others are digging into election security or his personal finances.

The committees are being met with significant resistance as the administration has signaled they are not at all eager to participate in what Trump has often described as “presidential harassment.”

President Donald Trump might be done with the special counsel investigation after two years of probes into his administration, inner circle, and 2016 presidential campaign. But Trump is still facing a host of investigations in Congress.

In addition to a lasting probe in the Senate, Democrats are looking into Trump and his surroundings from every angle by using their newfound power after taking back the House majority in 2018 midterm elections.

Each committee has unique jurisdictions and oversight objectives, creating an expanding number of investigations into Trump. Here are the committees still probing the president’s affairs.

House Judiciary Committee

caption Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee is digging into the findings of the special counsel’s now-concluded investigation. They have been met with resistance from the Trump administration.

The committee’s investigation reached a boiling point when the committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents.

House Intelligence Committee

caption House Intelligence Chairman and California Rep. Adam Schiff. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, reopened their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Schiff has frequently gotten under Trump’s skin with his probes. The committee is also conducting similar investigations to the Judiciary Committee.

House Oversight and Reform Committee

caption Oversight chairman and Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The House Oversight and Reform Committee, chaired by Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, is looking into potential malpractice in how security clearances have been issued in the White House since Trump took office.

The committee is also probing Trump’s finances by investigating Mazars USA, the president’s accounting firm. A federal judge recently ordered Mazars USA to comply with subpoenas for Trump’s records.

House Financial Services Committee

caption Rep. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The House Financial Services Committee is investigating Trump’s connections with Deutsche Bank, in addition to whether any financial crimes were committed.

The committee’s chairwoman, California Rep. Maxine Waters, has repeatedly enraged Trump, prompting him to lash out on Twitter and mock her.

House Committee on Ways & Means

caption Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the Ways & Means chairman. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House Committee on Ways & Means is Congress’ oldest committee and where all tax writing happens. But the committee is in a unique spot over the fight to obtain and review Trump’s personal tax returns.

The committee has so far failed to claw Trump’s taxes from the IRS, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin interceding each request to claim the Ways & Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal has no such authority.

Senate Intelligence Committee

caption Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The only Republican-led investigation is from the Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.

Burr has been slowly conducting a bipartisan investigation into the Russian interference and election security. But the committee angered Republicans and allies of the president when Burr authorized a subpoena for Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

