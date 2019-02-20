Mueller’s findings in the Russia probe could reportedly be delivered as soon as next week

caption Robert Mueller. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr is ready to announce the end of the Russia investigation as early as next week, CNN reported.

The news comes after previous reporting indicated Barr had already begun planning how to rein in the special counsel Robert Mueller before he was confirmed as attorney general.

Barr said at his confirmation hearing that instead of sending Mueller’s report to Congress, he would send his own summary of Mueller’s findings.

Barr previously criticized Mueller’s obstruction-of-justice probe as being “legally insupportable” but did not commit to recusing himself from overseeing the special counsel.

Legal experts cautioned that a Mueller report does not necessarily signify the end of the Russia probe – there are still multiple ongoing court cases and cooperating witnesses stemming from the investigation.

Attorney General William Barr is gearing up to announce the end of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation as soon as next week, CNN reported. Barr is also said to be planning to submit a summary of Mueller’s findings in the investigation soon after.

Barr was confirmed as attorney general last week.

Before he was confirmed, according to CNN, Barr already began planning how to take control of the Mueller probe. He was reportedly focused on two decisions in particular: how much information to report to Congress about Mueller’s findings, and who the deputy attorney general will be (Rod Rosenstein, the current deputy attorney general who is overseeing Mueller, plans to step down after the Russia probe is completed).

Barr had his sights set on deputy transportation secretary Jeffrey Rosen to replace Rosenstein, and the White House announced Tuesday night that Rosen would take over.

Despite his controversial comments about Mueller’s probe, Barr did not commit to recusing himself

In the weeks leading up to his highly anticipated testimony, Barr drew sharp scrutiny over a memo he wrote last year where he argued that Mueller’s obstruction-of-justice investigation into Trump is “legally unsupportable” and should not be sanctioned by the Justice Department.

At his confirmation hearing, Barr said he wrote the memo – which he sent to the White House, the Justice Department, and lawyers representing other defendants in the Russia probe – because he was concerned Mueller’s obstruction investigation was based on an overly broad interpretation of the law and could have far-reaching ramifications down the road.

Asked whether he would commit to making any report Mueller produces available to Congress and the public, Barr said Mueller’s report would not be made public. Instead, he told lawmakers, the public would see his own summary of the special counsel’s findings.

One former senior Justice Department official who worked closely with Mueller when he was FBI director told INSIDER Barr’s comments about Mueller’s obstruction probe were a “red flag.”

“If I’m reading the attorney general’s summary of Mueller’s findings, the first thing I’m going to look for is what Barr says – or doesn’t say – about the obstruction case,” this person said. “The good thing about the obstruction probe is that the public already knows a lot of what Mueller was investigating through Trump’s public statements and media reports. It’ll be interesting to see how much of that makes it into Barr’s summary.”

When lawmakers asked Barr whether he would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia probe in light of the memo he sent last year, Barr said he would seek the advice of Justice Department ethics officials but did not commit to following their advice.

Barr said that he is friends with Mueller and doesn’t believe the special counsel would embark on a “witch hunt,” as Trump and his allies claim. The attorney general also pledged that if he denied Mueller any resources or other requests, he would notify Congress of the matter.

A Mueller report does not signal the end of the Russia probe

Legal experts warned that Mueller’s findings being submitted to Congress does not necessarily signal the end of the investigation.

There are several pending court cases and reported indictments related to the Russia probe that could soon drop. Among other things, a federal judge recently voided former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s plea deal with prosecutors, and prosecutors are said to be weighing whether to put Manafort on trial again.

Mueller also referred some cases that fell outside the scope of his appointment to other DOJ offices.

One of those investigations – now being handled by the Manhattan US attorney’s office – centers around Trump’s role in several hush-money payments during the election to women who said they had affairs with him, and whether those payments violated campaign finance laws.

Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in that investigation, as well as in the Mueller probe. Cohen is still cooperating with prosecutors.

He is set to testify before several congressional committees about his involvement in the payments and in the Trump Organization’s push to build a Trump Tower in Moscow at the height of the election. Cohen was originally scheduled to report to prison for a three-year sentence in March, but a federal on Wednesday judge pushed the date back to May 6.

Meanwhile, Rick Gates – former deputy chairman of the Trump campaign and a former Manafort associate – is also still cooperating with prosecutors, as is the former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Last month, prosecutors also indicted the longtime GOP strategist, Roger Stone, on charges of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering.

Stone pleaded not guilty to all seven felony counts and said he intends to go to trial. He said he will not cooperate with prosecutors against Trump but signaled that he would be open to talking to them about others involved in the Russia investigation.