Here’s where you can buy the illustration art from our adapted Mueller report

INSIDER asked narrative nonfiction author Mark Bowden and illustrator Chad Hurd to create an adaptation of the 448-page Mueller report.

The illustrations, created by Chad Hurd along with Kim Feigenbaum and Emi Hartana, are available to purchase as framed posters (starting at $40).

The 448-page Mueller report is now public and available to read online, but if you’ve tried reading it, you know it’s a slog to get through.

To bring out the compelling narrative lying within the document, INSIDER enlisted the help of Mark Bowden, the journalist and author known for works of narrative nonfiction like “Black Hawk Down” and “Killing Pablo,” and Chad Hurd, an illustrator from the art department of “Archer.”

Together, they used the report’s contents to create a clear and gripping story you’ll want to read all the way through.

Hurd’s dynamic illustrations, which are woven throughout the story, are available to buy right now as framed posters.

The four vignettes capture key moments of the timeline, including President Donald Trump’s dinner with FBI Director James Comey, and President Donald Trump in the White House discussing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Each framed print comes in two sizes (12″x 18″ and 24″x 36″) and starts at $40. They come in semi-hardwood frames and include hanging hardware.