One paragraph in the Mueller report illustrates how selectively Barr quoted the document in his public statements

Attorney General William Barr omitted a crucial piece of information when he told Congress last month that the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

President Donald Trump’s allies seized on the quoted portion, which was taken directly from Mueller’s final report in the Russia probe, and said it was definitive proof that there was “no collusion” between the Trump campaign and anyone associated with the Russian government.

Barr doubled down on that claim Thursday, telling reporters at a press conference that there was no evidence of “collusion” in any of Mueller’s inquiries into Russia’s interference in the election.

The report did say, as Barr mentioned, that Mueller’s investigation did not establish that members of the campaign coordinated with Russia during the election.

But prosecutors prefaced that statement with a significant caveat: “The investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and … the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

Barr made no mention of that finding by prosecutors in his initial summary of the report, in a subsequent letter to Congress, during several days of testimony before Congress, or at his Thursday morning news conference.

