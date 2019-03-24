Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report has been delivered to Congress

source Brendan Smialowski/Getty

The Department of Justice has delivered a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s final investigation report to Congress.

The release comes two days after Mueller handed the report outlining conclusions from the two-year Russia investigation over to Attorney General William Barr, who is tasked with releasing its key findings.

Lawmakers have been closely watching the department. Many have been demanding the report be released to Congress in full, and in some form to the public.

“DOJ has just sent us a very brief letter about the Mueller report, which we will share shortly,” he wrote in a tweet.

The department had previously notified the House Judiciary Committee that it can expect the summary of Mueller’s investigation by Sunday at 5 p.m., The Hill reported Sunday morning.

Though Barr previously said in a letter to Congress that he would release information “consistent with the law,” it wasn’t immediately clear what he would include in the summary and approve for release.

Top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were quick to call for the report’s release to Congress, and at least some version to be made public.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell wrote in a statement on Twitter Friday that he appreciated Barr’s intention to “provide as much information as possible” about the report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said in a Saturday afternoon phone call with Democrats that a classified briefing could be an attempt by Barr to avoid public release of the probe’s findings and only make the information available to a small group of the top members of Congress.

