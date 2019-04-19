The Mueller report is finally out, now here come the subpoenas

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference was released by Attorney General William Barr on Thursday.

The report revealed significant information on how Mueller approached the issue of whether Trump committed obstruction of justice, among other revelations.

Democrats are not satisfied and want a full, unredacted version of the report.

“Subpoenas are coming.”

Here’s what happens next.

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference was released Thursday, but Democrats have demanded a full, unredacted version of the report be made available to both Congress and the public.

Attorney General William Barr refused to grant this request, which has only enflamed Democrats after reports emerged in recent weeks that members of Mueller’s team disputed Barr’s brief summation of the report.

Washington is still digesting the nearly-400 page document, which includes potentially damning information and allegations of wrongdoing against the president and his associates. But it confirms Mueller did not feel he was in a position to make a judgment on the issue of obstruction. The ball is now in congressional Democrats’ court.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for the full, unredacted report

That was the jocular “Game of Thrones”-themed message Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu sent to Trump via Twitter on Friday morning after the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed “the complete and unredacted version” of the Mueller report.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement, “My Committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice. The redactions appear to be significant. We have so far seen none of the actual evidence that the Special Counsel developed to make this case.”

“Even the redacted version of the report outlines serious instances of wrongdoing by President Trump and some of his closest associates,” Nadler added. “It now falls to Congress to determine the full scope of that alleged misconduct and to decide what steps we must take going forward.”

Nadler said the committee expects the full unredacted report to be delivered by the Justice Department by May 1.

Starting Monday, some members of Congress will also have the opportunity to see a less-redacted version of the report in a “secure reading room.” The Justice Department has asked these lawmakers to keep the information they see confidential.

Barr will testify before Congress in early May and Democrats have also called for Mueller to testify next month

Barr is set to testify on the Mueller report before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1 and before the House Judiciary Committee on May 2.

Given the scrutiny Barr has faced over his depiction of the report and handling of its rollout, he can expect tough questions from congressional Democrats.

Nadler has also called on Mueller to testify before the House Judiciary Committee no later than May 23.

Meanwhile, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has also invited the special counsel to testify, but did not specify a date or timeline.

“The House Intelligence Committee has formally invited Special Counsel Mueller to testify on the counterintelligence investigation,” Schiff said in a Thursday tweet. “After a two year investigation, the public deserves the facts, not Attorney General Barr’s political spin.”