Mueller has submitted his report to the attorney general. Here’s what happens next.

Special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday submitted his report on the investigation into Russian election interference to Attorney General William Barr.

It’s not entirely clear what the report contains, or how much of it will be disclosed to the public.

The investigation isn’t fully over; this simply means Mueller’s direct role in it has come to a close.

Here are a few possible scenarios moving forward.

Barr said he’ll submit a summary of the report to Congress

Justice Department regulations required Mueller to submit a report on his findings to the attorney general and explain why he chose to bring criminal charges in some cases and not in others.

It’s up to the attorney general how much of the report should be made public, and he’s not required to release it.

But Barr has said he’ll submit a summary of the report to Congress, pledging as much transparency as possible. Congressional Democrats have called for the report to be disclosed publicly, but Barr has not agreed to that, citing department guidelines.

Democrats gear up to take action if they think Barr omitted or concealed information

Congressional aides told INSIDER that if they believe Barr inappropriately concealed or omitted any information from the Mueller report, they would take “appropriate legal actions” to obtain Mueller’s original report from the Justice Department.

Asked whether Democrats would subpoena Mueller’s report if necessary, one aide said “all options are currently on the table.”

Justice Department guidelines also advise Barr against making information not related to criminal charges public.

But if Mueller’s report recommended the Justice Department bring charges against certain individuals or entities and Barr decides against moving forward, he’s required to inform Congress.

