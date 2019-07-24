Mueller warns that Russia is already meddling in the 2020 election and other countries may try it

Former special counsel Robert Mueller warned that Russia and other nations are likely to attempt to interfere in the 2020 election as Russia did in 2016 in a Wednesday congressional hearing.

Mueller’s team investigated Russian meddling in the 2016 election and identified two separate Russian efforts: hacking of the Democratic National Committee, and an elaborate online disinformation campaign

Mueller agreed with Rep. Will Hurd that groups like the Russia’s Internet Research Agency “pose a significant threat to the United States,” and warned that there are “many more countries developing the capability to replicate what the Russians have done.”

The former special counsel added: “It wasn’t a single attempt. They’re doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In his July 24 testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, former special counsel Robert Mueller warned that Russia and other nations are likely to attempt to interfere in the 2020 election as Russia did in 2016.

Mueller’s team investigated Russian meddling in the 2016 election and identified two separate Russian interference efforts: a targeted campaign that waged cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and an online disinformation effort spearheaded by a firm called the Internet Research Agency (IRA).

The Mueller report described in great detail how the Internet Research Agency (IRA) weaponized social media to spread inflammatory content supporting now-President Donald Trump and opposing Hillary Clinton – including organizing real-life protests and events.

Read more: LIVE: Mueller says he didn’t subpoena Trump because he expected Trump to fight it and wanted to expedite ‘the end of the investigation’

In the hearing, Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a former CIA agent, asked Mueller if he believed Russia made a “single attempt” to influence the 2016 election, or if they would interfere in the 2020 election as well.

Mueller agreed with Hurd that groups like the IRA “pose a significant threat to the United States,” and warned that there are “many more countries developing the capability to replicate what the Russians have done.”

The former special counsel added: “It wasn’t a single attempt. They’re doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign.”

Rep. Will Hurd: "Did you think that this was a single attempt by the Russians to get involved in our election or did you find evidence to suggest they'll try to do this again?" Robert Mueller: "It wasn't a single attempt. They're doing it as we sit here" https://t.co/q26xNBe3pb pic.twitter.com/PD8YggAkXS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 24, 2019

In February of 2018, the special counsel’s office indicted 13 Russian nationals and 3 Russian companies on charges of conspiracy, conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in connection with the online disinformation campaigns.

And in the summer of 2018, Mueller’s office charged 12 Russian security officers with aggravated hacking and identity theft in connection with the hacks on the Democratic National Committee in summer of 2016.

Read more: ‘Problematic is an understatement’: Mueller excoriates Trump for praising WikiLeaks during the 2016 election

In his questioning of Mueller, Hurd asked whether Mueller agreed with the Intelligence Committee’s conclusion that the FBI should streamline and improve their procedures for alerting campaigns and politicians who are targeted by foreign interference.

Mueller responded that, “The ability of our intelligence agencies to work together in this arena is perhaps more important than that. And adopting whatever legislation will encourage us working together. The FBI, CIA, NSA and the rest, should be pursued, aaggressively.”