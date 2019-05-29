MUELLER: ‘If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so’

caption Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation on May 29, 2019 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday in his first public statement on the Russia investigation said if he’d determined President Donald Trump didn’t commit a crime he “would have said so.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday – in his first public, televised statement regarding the investigation he led into Russia election interference – said if he’d determined President Donald Trump didn’t commit a crime he “would have said so.”

Mueller was referencing the portion of his investigation and report that focused on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice amid the probe.

“As set forth in the report, after that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

The special counsel’s report outlined 11 possible instances of obstruction by Trump, but declined to make a conclusion on whether the president committed a crime.

Mueller’s comments on Wednesday echoed his report, which stated, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

The special counsel on Wednesday also said that he was legally unable to charge the president with a crime, emphasizing it’s against Justice Department policy, and noted that his report explained that decision.

“Under long-standing department policy a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional,” Mueller said. “Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that too is prohibited.”

Mueller added, “The special counsel’s office is part of the department of justice and by regulation it was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option we could consider.”

Trump, who’s often referred to the Mueller probe as a “witch hunt,” has continuously maintained there was “no collusion” with Russia and “no obstruction.”

After Mueller’s statement, Trump on Wednesday tweeted, “Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.”

House Democrats have been pushing for Mueller to testify on his investigation and report as the Trump administration stonewalls the slew of inquiries they’ve launched into the president.

But Mueller on Wednesday signaled he does not wish to testify before Congress.

“Beyond what I have said here today, and what is contained in our written work, I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation or to comment on the actions of the justice department or congress,” Mueller said.

Mueller also announced that he’s formally closing the special counsel’s office, resigning from the Justice Department, and returning to private life.