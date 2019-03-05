15 foods you can make in a muffin tin that aren’t muffins

caption You can make eggs in muffin tins. source fotogal/ iStock

Muffin tins aren’t just for muffins.

You can use them to make savory dishes like chicken pot pie and meatloaf “muffins.”

The tins are also useful for making miniature versions of desserts, like brownies and cheesecake.

As far as bakeware goes, muffin tins are pretty versatile. In addition to the eponymous baked goods, these tins come in handy for a number of savory and sweet dishes.

From chicken pot pies to cheesecakes, here are 15 things you can make in a muffin tin that aren’t muffins.

You can make mini chicken pot pies with pre-made biscuit dough.

caption Chicken pot pie. source bonchan/ iStock

Chicken pot pie is a comforting dish, especially on cold winter days. By following Pillsbury’s recipe, you can make eight miniature pot pies with biscuit dough crust.

Taco cups are less messy than the full-sized versions.

caption Taco cup. source Tyler_ONeill/ iStock

Everyone loves tacos, but they can be messy to eat. Delish’s recipe for taco cups, made by cutting full-size tortillas with a biscuit cutter, yields 12 bite-sized servings.

Get your tater fix with mashed potato cups.

caption Mashed potato. source Adam Dachis / Flickr

Mashed potato cups are a fun way to fill your mashed-potato craving. Tasty’s version gets loaded with bacon, chives, Parmesan, and cheddar.

Mac and cheese can be prepared in muffin-sized portions.

caption Mac and cheese. source Shutterstock/ iuliia_n

Creamy and satisfying, mac and cheese can be prepared in muffin-sized portions. Food & Wine’s recipe calls for ditalini (a type of small, tubular pasta), shredded sharp cheddar, and toasted breadcrumbs.

Mini brownies are just as chocolatey as the full-fledged confections.

caption Brownie cups. source zefirchik06/ Shutterstock

Whether square-shaped or round, brownies are just as chocolatey. For a fun touch, top your mini brownies with chocolate kisses like Taste of Home does.

Eggs baked in a muffin tin are great for breakfast on the go.

caption Egg muffin. source Shutterstock

If you often eat breakfast on the go, baked eggs provide a time-saving solution when you’re in a rush. Rochelle Bilow of Bon Appétit suggests using two eggs per muffin cup. Bilow also adds diced, sautéed vegetables.

You can make nut butter cups from scratch in a muffin tin.

caption Chocolate peanut butter cup. source krblokhin/ iStock

Balancing sweetness and saltiness, chocolate and peanut butter is a classic combo. You can make peanut butter cups from scratch in a muffin tin in just 15 minutes, according to The Recipe Critic.

If you can’t eat nuts, swap peanut butter for sunflower seed butter, like in this Food52 recipe.

Lasagna cups are a miniature version of the Italian staple.

caption Lasagna cups. source iuliia_n/ Shutterstock

Lasagna, an Italian staple, can be prepared in miniature form. This recipe from The Girl Who Ate Everything incorporates wonton wrappers instead of traditional lasagna noodles.

Satisfy your burger craving with mini cheeseburgers.

caption Sliders can be made in a muffin tin. source REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The only thing better than a fast-food cheeseburger is making one from scratch. Betty Crocker’s recipe yields a dozen muffin tin burgers, which are flavored with bacon and toasted sesame seeds.

Mini pies are cute and easy to share.

caption Mini pies. source Flickr/calgaryreviews

Mini pies are cuter and easier to share than their full-size counterparts. Although you can make multiple flavors at once in a muffin tin, you’ll want to choose between custard and fruit fillings. According to Serious Eats, custard pies (like pecan and pumpkin) require a longer baking time than fruit pies.

You can make meatloaf “muffins.”

caption Meatloaf muffins. source Teresa Kasprzycka/ Shutterstock

Meatloaf muffins put a fun twist on that go-to dinner dish. The Spruce Eats suggests adding grated carrots or other vegetables to the meat if you have kids who are reluctant to eat veggies.

Mini cheesecakes can be customized with various toppings.

caption Mini cheesecakes. source dr911/ iStock

Mini cheesecakes capture the smooth, tangy essence of the dairy-based dessert. Hungry Happenings’ recipe uses a graham cracker crust and can be customized with toppings ranging from chocolate ganache to lemon curd.

Muffin tin pizza rolls will make you nostalgic for the ’90s.

caption Pizza rolls. source AlexPro9500/ iStock

Pizza rolls were one of the most iconic snacks of the ’90s. If you’re feeling nostalgic for the sauce- and cheese-filled pockets, the muffin tin version will bring you right back to your childhood. The Kitchn amps up its recipe with pepperoni and a garlicky butter coating.

Fruit tarts are an elegant treat.

caption Fruit tarts. source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Fruit tart cups can add a touch elegance to a party or celebration. Bitz & Giggles’ recipe pairs a sugar cookie base with fruit-studded marshmallow creme.

Spinach cakes make it easy to eat your greens.

caption Spinach cake. source Iryna Melnyk/ Shutterstock

Spinach cakes are a tasty way to eat your greens. Similar to spinach-cheese pie, Eating Well’s recipe features ricotta and Parmesan for some added creaminess.