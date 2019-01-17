Muhammad Ali’s former Los Angeles mansion is for sale for $17 million, and the opulent home has hosted guests from Sylvester Stallone to Barack Obama

caption The boxer and his wife bought the house in 1979 and lived there until 1986. source Douglas Elliman

Muhammad Ali’s former Los Angeles home is on the market for nearly $17 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The boxer and his wife bought the house in 1979 and lived there until 1986.

The nine-bedroom home, which dates back to 1916, sits on 1.5 acres in Fremont Place, a gated community known for its historic mansions.

It hit the market on what would have been Ali’s 77th birthday.

The former home of celebrated boxer Muhammad Ali is for sale in Los Angeles for $16.999 million.

The nine-bedroom mansion sits on 1.5 acres in the Hancock Park neighborhood in a gated community called Fremont Place, which is known for its historic mansions, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s listed by Douglas Elliman.

The current owners of the home bought it for $2.5 million in 2001, the Journal reported.

The house, which is more than 100 years old, hit the market on January 17, 2018, which would have been Ali’s 77th birthday. He died in 2016.

Here’s a look inside.

A mansion in Los Angeles that once belonged to Muhammad Ali has hit the market for $16.999 million.

The historic estate sits on 1.5 acres in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

It’s part of a gated community called Fremont Place, which is known for its historic mansions.

Ali and his wife, Veronica Porché Ali, bought the home in 1979, around the time Ali retired from professional boxing.

They lived there with their two children until they separated in 1986.

The 14,500 square foot home is furnished with plush furniture, antique chairs …

… and the original fireplaces with ornate details.

Mrs. Ali decorated the house to look “like a museum, with gilded furniture, Renaissance paintings, Oriental rugs, and huge standing urns,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Chandeliers hang in the center of nearly every room.

One light-filled room has skylights and wall-to-wall windows. When the Alis lived there, Mrs. Ali reportedly kept a dozen exotic birds in an aviary in the home.

Some rooms are decorated more whimsically than others.

The house hosted many celebrity guests while the Ali family lived there, including Michael Jackson, Clint Eastwood, and Sylvester Stallone.

Ali reportedly had a “more-or-less open-door policy, often bringing home a half-dozen or more strangers he’d befriended,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

An abundance of windows keeps the home connected to the outdoors.

The kitchen features ample counter space and what appears to be a massive refrigerator.

The home has nine bedrooms …

… and four lavishly decorated bathrooms.

The mansion, which was designed by John C. Austin, dates back to 1916.

It has its own bar and lounge area.

The house features stained glass windows by Louis Comfort Tiffany.

It even has its original fuse boxes which date back to more than 100 years ago.

There are several outdoor lounge spots to enjoy the California sunshine.

The current owners, Michael Lawson and Mattie McFadden-Lawson, who bought the house in 2001 for $2.5 million, previously worked with president Barack Obama.

McFadden-Lawson served on the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts and Lawson was an Ambassador and Permanent US Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Barack and Michelle Obama visited the home on several occasions, they said.

The house hit the market on January 17, 2018, which would have been Ali’s 77th birthday. He died in 2016 at the age of 74.

